Sam Darnold redemption arc confirms what Panthers fans already knew

The Carolina Panthers thought Sam Darnold could be the answer to their prayers under center. It didn't work out, but his incredible renaissance since leaving the franchise confirmed what fans already knew.

Darnold had the talent. But the regime in place at the time had no idea how to properly develop it.

Things are looking up for the Panthers now. However, Darnold is gearing up for his first Super Bowl after turning in arguably the best performance of his professional career to help the Seattle Seahawks win the NFC Championship.

His redemption arc is almost complete. Any remaining doubters who point to his previous failures with the Panthers and New York Jets have been almost silenced for good.

Sam Darnold was a product of his environment wiith the Carolina Panthers

Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV put it perfectly. Nobody in the building ever stopped believing in Darnold, despite the critics who surfaced when Seattle gave him a lucrative contract in free agency. Their confidence was vindicated, and they are now just one win away from hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"Everything that I said, I stood on it. Sam [Darnold], what did he have, like three hundred-some yards? Hooping. Sam's a baller, like I said, man. You can doubt Sam if you want to, but Sam's going to show up every time. That's what we know, and that's why I stood on that night for him and I'll do it all over again." Ernest Jones IV via Seahawks.com

Darnold is finally fulfilling his pre-draft promise, but that all started last season. He was sensational for the Minnesota Vikings before faltering over the final two games. His flashes in Carolina were encouraging, but Matt Rhule was in self-preservation mode long before the former USC standout came into the building.

The Panthers gave up on Darnold from the moment they traded for Baker Mayfield. He got an extended run in the team when Rhule was fired, and Steve Wilks became the interim head coach, but the damage had already been done. Just three years later, he's in the Super Bowl, while Carolina's ex-coach is failing to meet expectations in Nebraska.

Would things have been different had Darnold benefited from a stronger coaching staff in Carolina? Perhaps, but he entered a toxic situation that only got worse. And sometimes, starting from the bottom and working your way back up again is all a player needs to build enough confidence.

Thankfully, the dark days of Rhule's reign have become a distant memory. The Panthers won the NFC South and made the playoffs in the second season under Dave Canales' leadership. If Bryce Young improves further in 2026, they'll also have their long-term option under center.

That will be no comfort to the likes of Rhule and Scott Fitterer, who'll be looking at Darnold's phenomenal turnaround with deep regret.