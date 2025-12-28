Austin Corbett revealed what Panthers fans never saw in Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold is returning to the venue where his career nosedived. The Carolina Panthers thought he could finally solve their complex problem at football's most important position, but the investment didn't pay off, and then-head coach Matt Rhule was fired.

Darnold's outlook looks much more prosperous now. And veteran offensive lineman Austin Corbett sees similarities between the former USC standout and the man chosen to replace him under center.

Bryce Young's also gone through a rollercoaster over the first three years of his professional career. He's overcome significant adversity and come out on the other end smiling. The Heisman Trophy winner is altering perceptions, and a strong end to the campaign should be enough for Carolina to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Sam Darnold's success hasn't surprised some former Carolina Panthers teammates

The Seattle Seahawks are already there. They have the NFC's No. 1 seed in their sights, and Corbett is not surprised that Darnold's work ethic, dedication, and calm demeanor have eventually paid dividends when all hope seemed lost.

"I knew he would. I loved when Sam [Darnold] was here, he was awesome. He's a great guy, you saw him have great success in Minnesota too, so ask those guys too. It's the same thing Bryce [Young] is doing, it's the same mindset. A USC kid, that same LA, SoCal mindset, just being chill. They're not going to get too high, not going to get too low, but they have their internal motivation, and that works, and they're getting things done." Austin Corbett via Panthers.com

Darnold began his career in two toxic places. The New York Jets set him up to fail almost immediately, and the same trend continued in Carolina. A year with the San Francisco 49ers readied him for a massive bounce-back on the Minnesota Vikings. That earned him a megabucks deal in Seattle, and he's been worth every cent so far.

One could forgive Darnold for having an extra sense of motivation in this one. He'll stay professional, of course, but he'll also want to close an unfortunate chapter of his NFL journey by putting the Panthers firmly in their place. Young must match him every step of the way.

If the Panthers can keep this close, Young almost always comes through in clutch situations. And even though Darnold has performed exceptionally well this season, the signal-caller is still prone to glaring errors under duress. This will be the core component behind Carolina potentially securing another upset of epic proportions.

Darnold is eager to lay some ghosts to rest. The Panthers will be doing everything in their power to make sure he sees them again.