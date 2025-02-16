Kendall Fuller's release provides can't-miss opportunity for Carolina Panthers

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers' defense was woeful overall in 2024. Dan Morgan must improve the team's bounce-back chances by recruiting well throughout a pivotal offseason for the franchise.

Nothing should be off the table, including those surplus to requirements elsewhere.

Good players are already being released around the league. Teams always trim the fat to put themselves in a better financial position with a hard salary cap. Many more will have their respective contracts canceled before free agency, which is also likely to include one or two from the Panthers to ease the team's burden.

Monitoring developments closely and striking with conviction will be high on Morgan's list of priorities. A recently released defensive back with proven production at the highest level shouldn't go unnoticed by the Panthers.

Kendall Fuller would bring experience and consistency to Carolina Panthers defense

Kendall Fuller got his marching orders from the Miami Dolphins despite performing well in 2024. The veteran cornerback missed some time with injury, but his production when healthy could be an asset to the Panthers if there's mutual interest.

Fuller is a Super Bowl winner who has been an underrated contributor during his time in the league. He's an experienced presence who contributes well in all phases. This bears more significance against the run, where the former Virginia Tech standout excels.

This is an area where the Panthers lacked in 2024. They gave up 179.8 rushing yards per game last season, which is more than 30 yards worse than anybody else. Adding Fuller wouldn't solve every issue in that regard, but his savviness to identify plays developing and putting his outstanding tackling technique to good use makes him an intriguing addition capable of slotting into the starting rotation immediately.

Fuller's solid enough in coverage. He earned a move to Miami after standing out for the Washington Commanders in 2023. The Dolphins are up against it from a cap standpoint, so their decision to move on has a financial feel to it rather than any poor performance.

The Panthers have Jaycee Horn, who is among the league's most prolific shutdown cornerbacks. A megabucks deal ahead of time could be coming his way this offseason, especially considering the South Carolina product rid himself of the injury concerns that blighted his first three years in the league.

Things are less clear aside from that. Mike Jackson Sr. performed well enough to get an extension of some kind and Chau Smith-Wade showed promise in the nickel spot. However, that should not prevent Morgan from finding upgrades if the right opportunities come along.

They also need help right now. Fuller might be 30 years old, but his leadership and experience are traits the Panthers can benefit from. Much will depend on the money involved, but this could be a cost-effective addition that looks well-suited to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's schematic demands.

Fuller is still getting $5.41 million from the Dolphins next season, so the asking price might not be too high. Convincing the defensive back this is a project on the cusp of something special is the challenging part.

It might not come to fruition, but the Panthers would be wise to examine Fuller's capabilities in greater detail.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis