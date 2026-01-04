Kurt Warner said the quiet part out loud about Bryce Young's glaring flaw

Bryce Young tried valiantly to get the Carolina Panthers into the playoffs without relying on circumstances elsewhere. It wasn't enough, and a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback pinpointed what is preventing the former Alabama standout from taking the next step.

Young came on as the game progressed. The game plan was conservative early on, and the offense couldn't get into any rhythm. When the tempo increased as Carolina chased the contest at Raymond James Stadium, that's when things began to improve. Unfortunately, the Panthers ran out of time.

Baker Mayfield was at his mercurial best, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struck what could be a telling blow in the NFC South championship race. However, if the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers will get a reprieve they arguably don't deserve.

Kurt Warner highlights the one thing preventing Bryce Young from taking the next step

The Panthers will be anxiously awaiting developments. However, Kurt Warner stated via social media that until Young learns how to plant his feet at the top of his dropbacks firmly, his ceiling will remain limited without elite-level arm strength to call upon.

"I know Bryce Young has come a long way from his rookie year but until he cleans up his feet in the pocket & learns to set strong & ready at top of drop, it will be really hard to take that next step! It causes him to be late & miss a lot of throws & with his limited arm strength, playing late is not a winning proposition a lot of the time!" Kurt Warner

This is a fair assessment, as evidenced by Young's interception. He didn't get his feet set during a pass attempt to rookie first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. There was nowhere near enough velocity on the throw, and this gave Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish just enough time to jump the effort for a crucial takeaway.

Young's never had a cannon for an arm. He can push the ball downfield effectively when required, but he prefers a more methodical method of moving the chains. This is all about finding the right balance, and there have been enough mechanical improvements over the last year to suggest that further progress is possible.

Whether Young will get the chance to take his place in the postseason remains to be seen. But either way, he needs to rectify this glaring issue to ensure he's in a stronger position to become Carolina's franchise player for the next decade.

Nothing else will do.