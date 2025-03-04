Lively outsider emerges for Carolina Panthers with 2025 free agency looming

The Carolina Panthers are looking for defensive help this offseason. There's growing speculation that Dan Morgan is going to be aggressive on the free-agent market in pursuit of achieving this objective.

Morgan knows he needs to do something drastic. The Panthers don't have much money to spend right now, but that won't prevent Carolina from finding immediate difference-makers. There are ways to work contracts that benefit the team — one only has to look at the additions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis last spring to see that.

That was part of Carolina's substantial investments in its offense. They bore fruit, but it came at the expense of Ejiro Evero's defensive unit en route to conceding the most single-season points in NFL history.

The rumor mill is swirling right now. Speculation regarding a bombshell splash for Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams is gathering pace. Two respected NFL insiders also touted a surprising option to solidify the edge based on conversations at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Carolina Panthers linked with daring free-agent move for Chase Young

Dan Graziano from ESPN named Chase Young as an intriguing option for the Panthers. His colleague, Jeremy Fowler, believes the former first-round pick could have a robust market given his age and the fact he bounced back impressively with the New Orleans Saints last time around.

"Teams I've talked to are putting Chase Young high on the overall pecking order in the pass-rush free agency market. Part of the allure: There's still big upside there (still only 25), and while he spent last offseason idle due to neck injury recovery, he's completely healthy now and training vigorously for what he hopes is a breakout season. Expect the Saints to be involved in a potential re-sign." Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Young was a generational prospect coming out of Ohio State before the now-Washington Commanders selected him No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started brightly, but injuries and accusations of lacking motivation led to a downward spiral in the years after.

The Commanders traded Young to the San Francisco 49ers for nothing more than a conditional third-round pick. He wasn't extended and landed in New Orleans for a career crossroads campaign that could have gone either way.

Credit to Young for responding positively. It wasn't easy on a struggling team, but the defensive end showed something like his rookie form. He finished fifth league-wide in quarterback hurries (47) and seventh in total pressures (66). This enhanced his chances of a longer-term commitment at just 25 years old.

The Panthers look like a good scheme fit for Young. He's got the two things Evero covets in his 3-4 outside linebackers: generating pressure and setting an effective edge against the run.

Much will depend on the money involved. Young stayed healthy last season, featuring in all 17 games and accumulating 63 percent of the team's defensive snaps. However, the injury issues that blighted his time in Washington make this a slight worry.

Carolina has Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum right now. They might decide two veterans are enough and look to an outstanding draft class for additional reinforcements. If Morgan opts for free agency, he could do a lot worse than examine Young's credentials in greater detail.

Watch this space…

