Luke Kuechly’s draft insight suddenly makes the Panthers’ moves feel different

When Luke Kuechly explained how teams really use pre-draft visits, he wasn’t talking about the Carolina Panthers. But he might as well have been.

The way Kuechly described evaluating prospects is almost an exact match for how Carolina has been operating in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kuechly explained something fans often miss about pre-draft visits. Teams are not bringing players in to re-watch tape. They already know the film. They’re trying to figure out who the person is.

He talked about how prospects interact with cafeteria workers, equipment staff, interns, drivers, and coaches. How they carry themselves when they’re tired. Whether they sit up straight in meetings. Whether they treat people with respect when they think no one is watching.

Luke Kuechly offered a window into the perfect Carolina Panthers' pre-draft approach

That’s the sort of evaluation you cannot do at the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s exactly the type of evaluation you’d expect from a staff led by head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan, both of whom have been vocal about culture, effort, toughness, and fit since they arrived.

Kuechly put it bluntly: if you preach culture and then draft someone who doesn’t fit it, the entire locker room notices.

One notable visitor was quarterback Diego Pavia, a Vanderbilt Commodores prospect who has earned a bad reputation for being cocky and ranking himself above players like Lamar Jackson and Johnny Manziel in terms of college impact.

The visit will be a perfect test to see whether Pavia is cocky or someone the Panthers could have as a long-term, solid backup for Bryce Young.

Kuechly didn't tip the Panthers' hand about what they will do during the draft. He didn’t have to, and he's probably not aware of what's actually being discussed by those in positions of influence. Instead, the Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker described a process that mirrors what Carolina is visibly doing.

The Panthers are prioritizing trenches and linebackers. They are bringing in quarterbacks for personality evaluation. The obsession with fitting within their culture shift remains. Spending real time with prospects away from the Combine spotlight.

It’s the blueprint of a team trying to build something sustainable, not flashy. And coming from one of the smartest defenders to ever play for the franchise, that carries a ton of weight.

Panthers fans might not realize it, but if you listen closely, Kuechly just explained why Carolina's draft approach looks the way it does.