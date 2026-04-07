Panthers eye gritty draft wildcard who treats every snap like his last

The Carolina Panthers made some changes to the quarterback room this offseason. According to recent reports, general manager Dan Morgan might not be done just yet.

There remains untold confidence in Bryce Young. He's the franchise player with a massive new extension up for grabs with another strong campaign in 2026. However, with the signal-caller now entering Year 4 of his professional career, Morgan opted to remove his safety net.

Andy Dalton was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a seventh-round pick in 2027. The Panthers signed Kenny Pickett, whom head coach Dave Canales believes could still have some untapped potential with a little extra polish. Nobody knows for sure, but Carolina is also examining potential candidates to be a genuine development project late in the draft.

Carolina Panthers set to host Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia before the draft

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers are set to host Diego Pavia on a pre-draft visit. The 2025 SEC Offensive Player of the Year was a legitimate program changer at Vanderbilt, but very few are projecting this momentum to continue in the pros.

Morgan outlined his desire to get more athletic behind Young on the quarterback depth chart. Pavia may have mechanical flaws and severe limitations as a passer, but he's not short of this desirable trait. The Heisman Trophy runner-up ran for more than 3,000 yards in four seasons with the Commodores. He's also got the relentless desire that fits perfectly with what Canales is building in Carolina.

The Panthers want to find out more. Pavia is projected as a late Day 3 pick or a high-priority undrafted free agent, depending on how things shake out. Carolina could have room for this sort of luxury with one of its final selections, but others are also being examined in greater detail.

Haynes King is another scheduled to meet with Carolina's decision-makers leading into the draft. He's got more upside than Pavia as a passer, but the Panthers may not be looking for that.

If Young is the man long-term, which is entirely possible, having someone like Pavia available for special packages might be more beneficial. He's an exceptional locker room guy, too, which always goes a long way with those a little lower down the depth chart.

Pavia doesn't blow you away with measurables, accuracy, or arm strength, but he's got something that cannot be taught. He always plays with a chip on his shoulder, as if every down is his last. That burning desire is what got him this far, and it's what he'll be relying upon to silence his NFL doubters, too.

Whether that'll be enough to convince the Panthers is something else entirely.