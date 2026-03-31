Panthers made a secret sacrifice to move Andy Dalton and it’s finally coming out

It seemed from a long way out that the Carolina Panthers were eager to move on from Andy Dalton. The veteran quarterback's time with the franchise had run its course, and even though most thought he would be released, general manager Dan Morgan managed to work out a trade.

And according to a recent revelation, fans now know why.

According to Mike Ginnitti of Spotrac, the Panthers have taken on $2 million of Dalton's salary to facilitate his trade to the Philadelphia Eagles. This gives Carolina a $5.7 million dead cap charge next season, with the NFC East champions on the hook for just $1.5 million.

Carolina Panthers got another draft pick to use in 2027, but they had to pay

To cut a long story short, the Panthers basically paid $2 million for a 2027 seventh-round pick. That is how highly Morgan values draft selections, especially considering the projected strength of next year's crop of NFL hopefuls is expected to be.

The Panthers moved on from Dalton long before his trade to Philadelphia was confirmed. Carolina had already signed Kenny Pickett to be Bryce Young's backup next season. He's younger, and head coach Dave Canales believes that there is still something to be salvaged where the 2022 first-round pick is concerned. If everything goes well, he could even possibly get another opportunity to start somewhere else in 2027.

As for Dalton? This might be his last year in the league. He'll spend it backing up Jalen Hurts, who comes into the new campaign with questions to answer. The Eagles' dysfunction was evident throughout the 2025 campaign. They coasted to a division title, but Nick Sirianni's squad was found out in the playoffs.

Hurts might be a little older and more experienced than Young, but Dalton should be a tremendous sounding board for him. The TCU product's production was in decline, but his presence behind the scenes, providing support and assisting with preparations, was a significant asset for Young.

Nothing lasts forever. The Panthers felt comfortable enough about Young to remove his safety valve. The former Alabama star may not have gotten through a turbulent start to his career without Dalton, but he shouldn't need him anymore.

If he wants to be the franchise player, he's got to lead from the front. Based on his growth into a vocal leader last season, Young looks more than ready.

Morgan wanted something in return for Dalton. He had to pay for the privilege, but that's what doing business in the NFL is like.

And if the Panthers somehow manage to turn this pick into something more, it'll be money well spent.