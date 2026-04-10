Luke Kuechly’s passionate endorsement has Panthers fans fixated on rising prospect

The Carolina Panthers pulled off a massive coup by signing second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. That will help enormously, but it won't prevent general manager Dan Morgan from addressing the position again during the 2026 NFL Draft if the right opportunity arises.

And for Panthers legend Luke Kuechly, there is one prospect well worth considering.

Not many know more about the linebacker position than Kuechly. He was one of the most cerebral second-level forces ever. He's one of the greatest players in franchise history. He's undoubtedly one of the most gifted linebackers of the modern era. And now, he's a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Luke Kuechly bangs the table hard for potential Carolina Panthers draft target Jacob Rodriguez

When Kuechly talks, fans should listen. When discussing this year's crop of linebackers with long-snapper J.J. Jansen on their new podcast, the five-time All-Pro declared his love for Texas Tech prospect Jacob Rodriguez, who he believes has the tools to thrive at the next level.

"I like him. I think for him, how quickly do you process? Can you line up, see something, and get to where you want to go? I think he can do that.

"He's a really good tackler, and his ball production has been phenomenal. He's an attacker. He goes and gets it. He doesn't wait. It's fun when you watch guys play backer, and they go forward. They attack on angles, and when you watch some guys play, you can see how much fun they're having playing football. I think he is one of those guys."

Rodriguez is a popular name among Panthers fans. Morgan has taken a keen interest in him throughout Carolina's comprehensive pre-draft assessments. They were spotted speaking at length during his pro day, and it's not hard to see why the franchise is intrigued.

While Rodriguez may not have the prototypical size and length, he is instinctive and ferocious, making plays in all phases. He identifies things quickly, boasting the burst to cause disruption in the backfield. His tackling technique is assured, and he has developed a knack for creating turnovers constantly with the Red Raiders.

Just where Rodriguez will be chosen is the big question nobody knows the answer to right now.

The Panthers could take him at No. 19, but that seems a little high. If Morgan plans to wait until No. 51 overall, there is a good chance he'll be gone by then. Trading up in the second round is something to consider, which Carolina did last year to land edge rusher Nic Scourton.

If Rodriguez has Kuechly's seal of approval, he'll have Morgan's, too. They are cut from the same cloth, so the linebacker could very well be high on Carolina's shortlist when the pivotal selection event arrives.