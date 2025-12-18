Luke Kuechly said what Panthers fans knew about $51 million masterstroke

The Carolina Panthers are on the right track. Regardless of what happens over the next three games, that is a fact. And legendary linebacker Luke Kuechly highlighted an unsung hero who has had an understated yet significant impact on their impressive progress in 2025.

It's taken a while for general manager Dan Morgan's grand plan to reap rewards. It's been a rollercoaster season once again, but the Panthers' highs are far greater than anything they've experienced under David Tepper's ownership so far.

Morgan's significant investments have essentially paid off. Not every move has been successful, but there are far more hits than misses. And during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, there was no denying who Kuechly thought had changed the Panthers entirely for the better.

Luke Kuechly perfectly highlights what Tre'von Moehrig means to the Carolina Panthers

The five-time All-Pro singled out veteran safety Tre'von Moehrig for special praise. Carolina had to pay a premium to get him into the building. Still, Kuechly thought his versatility and tone-setting impact had revolutionized how the Panthers go about their business on defense.

"I think the one guy who has helped us a ton is Tre'von Moehrig. We brought him over from the Raiders. He's able to do a little bit of everything. He can line up as a safety. He can line up at the nickel position. He can line up at WILL linebacker. He gives us a ton of versatility on the defensive side of the ball, so I think Dan [Morgan] and Dave [Canales] have done a really good job. I think Year 3 is when they're really expecting to take off." Luke Kuechly via Pat McAfee Show

Anyone who's watched the Panthers closely this season would agree. Carolina has sorely lacked a legitimate difference-maker on the backend. Moehrig didn't come cheap, but he's been worth every cent so far.

Moehrig is the sort of player who makes everyone around him better. He's explosive, instinctive, and hard-hitting. He's a well-rounded player who slotted seamlessly into Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system, and the coordinator has opened up creatively thanks to the TCU product's ability to occupy various roles depending on the situation.

When someone as knowledgeable as Kuechly bestows such recognition, you know you are doing something right. Moehrig is precisely what the Panthers needed. He's firmly in the prime of his career, and he's only going to get better with another offseason to grow in stature. Until then, Carolina will rely heavily on the defensive back to spearhead the improvements needed to dethrone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South.

Based on Kuechly's glowing reference, he is more than capable of achieving this objective.