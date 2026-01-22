Mel Kiper makes Panthers fans' dreams come true in new 2026 mock draft

The Carolina Panthers made the playoffs this season, which is far better than even the brightest optimist envisioned. However, if general manager Dan Morgan wants to build on this new momentum, another strong offseason is crucial.

This all starts with the 2026 NFL Draft. Morgan's made no secret of his desire to build through the college ranks and make wise veteran investments in key position groups. The Panthers are benefiting greatly from this methodical approach, so another profitable recruiting period would bring Carolina much closer to legitimate contention.

Morgan is picking further down the pecking order than normal this spring. The Panthers have the No. 19 overall pick after winning the NFC South, which takes some blue-chip prospects off their board. Even so, Morgan's shrewd talent evaluations leave fans hopeful he can find another productive piece to take things up a notch.

Carolina Panthers select LB C.J. Allen in Mel Kiper's new mock draft

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN believes Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen is the perfect candidate with Carolina's first-round pick. This would not only fill a massive need but also provide the Panthers with a genuine tone-setter at the defensive second level, enhancing their improving defense.

"Carolina took a big step forward on defense (and overall) this season, but there's a looming void in the middle. Christian Rozeboom is a free agent, and the Panthers could use a three-down middle linebacker to step in. [CJ] Allen is a read-and-react player who sees it and goes. In 2025, Allen had 97 tackles. He also can chip in with the pass rush, and you'll see him drop in coverage on tape. The Panthers went from 5-12 in 2024 to NFC South champions at 8-9 this season. Nailing this pick could be important in defending that title and making more noise in the playoffs next season." Mel Kiper Jr.

Carolina's linebacking corps became an ongoing frustration as the campaign wore on. Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace showed promise but were not truly consistent. There isn't much depth to speak of, either, so it's not hard to see why someone with Allen's credentials could enamor the Pnathers.

Morgan isn't too keen on drafting for need alone. He thinks it overcomplicates matters, so he's more eager to take the best prospects available. Allen ticks a lot of boxes, but honing in on a specific position group with Carolina's first-round pick won't enter the front-office leader's thoughts.

That's not to say Morgan won't examine Allen's credentials in greater detail. And if the Panthers did end up going in this direction, he's got the size, strength, and athleticism to breathe new life into Carolina's improving defense under Ejiro Evero.

There is a long way to go and many assessments ahead, but it would be surprising if Allen wasn't on the shortlist.