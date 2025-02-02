Mike Green and 9 Senior Bowl standouts Carolina Panthers could draft in 2025

Carolina Panthers could draft Smael Mondon Jr.

Linebacker | Georgia Bulldogs

Anyone who's read my last two mock drafts knows how highly I rate Smael Mondon Jr. The Carolina Panthers could also use a young, dynamic linebacker heading into a critical campaign for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in 2025.

The Panthers have a big decision to make with Shaq Thompson this offseason. He's one of the team's longest-serving players but is coming off two serious injuries in consecutive seasons. This situation could go either way considering Dan Morgan is running the football operation with no sentiment attached.

Mondon might not be able to fill out starting responsibilities immediately, but his high effort, instincts to make plays, and football IQ mean a key rotational position is attainable. The Georgia prospect stood out among linebackers at the Senior Bowl, displaying accomplished production and motivational leadership according to those in attendance.

Morgan knows what a good linebacker looks like, he was a productive one himself. Mondon has everything he's looking to instill into the Panthers as part of his culture shift.

Carolina Panthers could draft Shemar Stewart

Edge Rusher | Texas A&M Aggies

Another edge rusher lands on the list. But as we stated previously, this is an outstanding class that the Panthers must capitalize on.

If general manager Dan Morgan double-dipped at edge rusher or the defensive line with his nine selections, nobody should be complaining too much. The Panthers must take advantage of the strong position groups and supplement other needs in free agency. That's the only way this ambitious project is going to progress.

Good look at Texas A&M DL Shemar Stewart and his explosive power at 6’5”, 281 pounds.



Has had a good week. pic.twitter.com/lJDeuOhcVP — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 29, 2025

Shemar Stewart is a rapid riser up draft boards and looks like a first-round pick at this juncture. His athleticism is absolutely off the charts for a man his size. The speed-to-power he demonstrated during Senior Bowl drills and scrimmages was nothing short of incredible.

The Texas A&M prospect is going to test well at the NFL Scouting Combine. Stewart is projected to be a mid-first-round pick at this stage, but that shouldn't stop the Panthers from taking him at No. 8 overall if they believe he can make a considerable impression.

Carolina Panthers could draft Azareye'h Thomas

Cornerback | Florida State Seminoles

It'll be interesting to see how Dan Morgan approaches his cornerback unit this offseason. Jaycee Horn will be extended ahead of time after a Pro Bowl campaign that also saw better luck emerge on the health front. There are concerns aside from that.

Mike Jackson Sr. was an ever-present in the starting lineup and performed well despite his late arrival. Dave Canales hinted they want to keep him around on another deal, but nothing's been confirmed as yet.

Rookie fifth-round pick Chau Smith-Wade played well when introduced as the team's starting nickel option. That was positive, but it shouldn't stop Morgan from seeking improvements when push comes to shove.

Azareye'h Thomas has the physical profile typically associated with cornerbacks in Ejiro Evero's scheme. He's a fluid mover with outstanding body control. The Florida State prospect put this on full display during an eye-catching week at the Senior Bowl.

Thomas' length to hold off wide receivers at the line of scrimmage impressed those in attendance. He can anticipate routes much better than most entering the league this year. Once he improves his tackling angles and the ability to turn opportunities into touchdowns, someone is going to have a tremendous player on their hands.

