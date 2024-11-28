Miles Sanders and 4 Panthers whose time in Carolina is coming to an end
By Dean Jones
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers had high hopes for Tommy Tremble entering the season. His high-level work ethic and emerging leadership were praised by head coach Dave Canales throughout the summer. A prominent role was imminent for the tight end, but it's been the same old story so far.
Tremble's had problems with injuries. He's failed to take advantage of opportunities in the passing game when they arise. The emergence of rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders much earlier than anticipated only diminishes his chances of an extended stay beyond the campaign.
This is immensely disappointing for Tremble. The player's early development was severely mismanaged by Matt Rhule. Any time the former third-round pick out of Notre Dame seems to be gaining momentum, a time on the shelf soon follows.
What happens over the next six games will ultimately determine Tremble's fate. He'll get a solid audition with Sanders currently dealing with a neck issue. Capitalizing on it is crucial to convince those in power he's worthy of another deal once his rookie contract expires.
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
Brady Christensen has emerged as a highly dependable and versatile offensive lineman. The Panthers needed both from the player after suffering injuries across the protection in recent weeks. He answered the call emphatically.
Christensen was demoted from his starting left guard role in favor of new signing Damien Lewis during the offseason. He stepped into the breach once center Austin Corbett was ruled out for the campaign with a torn bicep. He then switched to the left tackle spot once Ikem Ekwonu went down. It's a difficult task, but the former third-round selection adjusted superbly well.
The Panthers relegated Christensen to the swing backup across the offensive line once Ekwonu came back. They opted to move forward with Cade Mays as the starting center. The Tennessee product is playing well, but it was no doubt frustrating from the fourth-year pro's standpoint.
Carolina should make an effort to keep him around once his contract expires next spring. However, there's a good chance Christensen will take this opportunity to sign somewhere with a starting spot open. One couldn't begrudge him that after sacrificing a specialized area to help the team.