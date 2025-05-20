Mitchell Evans sends elite message that could define his Panthers' future

There is a growing sense of optimism surrounding Carolina Panthers rookie Mitchell Evans. The tight end has the physical tools and well-rounded skill set to contribute immediately. He's also willing to do whatever it takes to firmly establish himself right out of the gate.

Evans is the only new arrival to the tight end room this offseason. The Panthers believe there is more to come from Tommy Tremble, re-signing him in free agency. Hopes are also high that Ja'Tavion Sanders can build on his rookie flashes and become a more dynamic threat in the passing game.

That's not to say Evans cannot play a role in Year 1. He's solid in all areas. He might not be the most explosive athlete, but he's fundamentally sound and isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in the trenches. Coming from a prestigious program like Notre Dame makes him pro-ready, but inspiring confidence over the summer is crucial.

Mitchell Evans is looking to help the Carolina Panthers wherever he's needed

Evans is keen to leave a mark, based on comments to Joe Person from The Athletic. Whether that's on the offensive rotation, as a blocking specialist, or even on special teams, there is an urge to prove he belongs. This is only going to serve him well in pursuit of becoming a rare Day 3 draft gem unearthed by the Panthers.

"Be a contributing factor in any facet, whether it’s to catch a pass on third down, if on fourth down they want to put me at the Y and just run-block my butt off and if we need that yard, to get it. Or if it’s on special teams, to make a tackle. Or if it’s to protect the punt, whatever they want me to do, I wanna be able to get asked to do something and deliver on that." Mitchell Evans via The Athletic

It's been a long time since the Panthers drafted a genuine steal. Josh Norman is one, which is a long time ago now. Chuba Hubbard is another. Evans is looking to become the next.

He's not proved anything yet. Evans is No. 3 on the depth chart, and expectations should be tempered as a result. But it's not hard to see why the Panthers were so impressed by the player during their comprehensive pre-draft assessments.

Nobody is expecting Evans to be the next coming of Greg Olsen. Even so, there's nothing to suggest he cannot complete a tight end unit that has more promise than anything churned out by the Panthers since the Pro Bowler left for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

And one thing is clear, whether Evans makes the grade or not. He will not, under any circumstances, be found wanting for effort.

