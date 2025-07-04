New Panthers star shuts down critics with bold statement fans will love

The Carolina Panthers are expecting a significant amount from Tre'von Moehrig in 2025. The physical defensive back is working extremely hard to ensure these lofty expectations are met.

He cannot do it alone. But if Moehrig can match or even enhance his production since entering the league as a second-round pick, Ejiro Evero's secondary will be in much better shape.

It was no surprise to see the Panthers revamp their safety corps this offseason. Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, and Sam Franklin Jr. are all gone. Not many fans were shedding tears about that, especially after Dan Morgan shelled out decent money to bring Moehrig into the fold.

Tre'von Moehrig out to prove his doubters wrong after Carolina Panthers switch

It's a responsibility Moehrig is taking seriously. He made an unwavering commitment to Panthers fans, claiming they're going to get his absolute best from the moment he steps onto the field. The former TCU standout is also eager to silence those doubters who've been critical of his ball skills on the backend in recent years.

"I don’t really try to go out there and listen to what other people are saying. Maybe them being taken by surprise that that was my role and play style last year, something that they might have not been used to or thought I could have done. But I’ve always known I have ball skills (five interceptions and 18 passes defensed the past two years), so I’m not too worried about that part. You’re gonna get a hard worker, somebody that will come out there — and no matter good or bad — I’m gonna play my heart out from whistle till the end of the game clock." Tre'von Moehrig via The Athletic

The Panthers are reportedly looking for another defensive back before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars arrives. But regardless of who comes in, Evero needs Moehrig to become a focal point quickly.

This looks like a tremendous scheme fit. Moehrig is a hard-hitter, which makes him an asset closer to the line of scrimmage against the run. There have been flashes of promise in coverage, but this must improve to justify the lofty price tag allocated by the Panthers.

Everything is going according to plan so far. Moehrig set the tone during Carolina's offseason program. He led from the front and was only too happy to help Demani Richardson and rookie Lathan Ransom — two inexperienced pros who are expected to play key roles on the defensive rotation in 2025.

If the same trend continues, Moehrig will bring something the Panthers have lacked for some time. And that's good news for everybody.

