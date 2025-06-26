NFL experts just won’t shut up about Justin Simmons and the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers contacted Justin Simmons' representatives without anything more coming from it. That hasn't stopped NFL experts from keeping the rumor mill churning about this possible transaction.

Dan Morgan is seeking more help in the secondary. The Panthers haven't found the right fit yet, but they are looking. Inquiries to cornerback Jaire Alexander were rebuffed as he moved to the Baltimore Ravens. Simmons remains without a home, so that seems more attainable depending on how the initial conversations went.

Nothing feels imminent. The Panthers might have even turned their attention to other targets. There's just no telling for sure, but Simmons is arguably the best veteran safety remaining on the market with just a few weeks left until training camp.

NFL analyst urges Carolina Panthers to reignite interest in Justin Simmons

Add Douglas Fritz from Clutch Points to the lost list of analysts who believe the Panthers and Simmons are a perfect fit. He cited Carolina's lack of legitimate safety weapons, coupled with the pressure on defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to improve his unit next season, as reasons why Morgan should try again.

"The Panthers' defense looked awful in 2024. They must improve dramatically to be competitive this season, and adding a veteran like [Justin] Simmons on the back end would help a lot. The current defensive backfield map has Tre’von Moehring and Nick Scott starting at the safety positions. Michael Jackson and Jaycee Horn man the cornerback spots. On second string defense are Lathan Ransom and Demani Richardson at the safety positions. One thing is for sure. The Panthers need better play at all levels from their defensive unit." Douglas Fritz

Morgan isn't one for overpaying. He's got a long-term plan and wants to keep future financial flexibility intact. If Simmons was looking for more than a one-year deal or more guaranteed cash than the Panthers were willing to pay, this could be dead in the water.

That's not to say Simmons wouldn't. Tre'von Moehrig is the only dependable veteran safety on the squad currently after his big-money move. Demani Richardson and rookie Lathan Ransom are getting plenty of reps with the starting defense and not looking out of place. Whether they are ready for significant responsibilities is another matter.

Simmons doesn't appear in any great rush. Getting signed somewhere before training camps around the league commence would be prudent. But he's got the luxury of not taking the first legitimate offer that comes along after putting together an exceptional career to date.

It would be surprising if the Panthers and Simmons found some middle ground after their opening conversation seemingly went nowhere. But stranger things have happened in this crazy business.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis