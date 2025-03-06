New report hints Panthers are facing two-horse race for standout free agent

The Carolina Panthers will explore every avenue to improve their historically bad defense in 2025. There's growing speculation in league circles that second-year general manager Dan Morgan will be aggressive in free agency to give coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit a significant boost.

And a recent report suggests the Panthers are in a two-horse race for one of the best defensive players set to hit the market.

Carolina cannot afford to neglect its defense for the second straight offseason. Morgan focused his attention on offensive reinforcements during his first recruitment period. That fortified the offensive line and finally saw quarterback Bryce Young come to life, but the defensive performance was abysmal almost from start to finish in 2024.

Morgan conceded that he didn't give Evero enough starting-caliber quality or depth to cope with injuries when they inevitably arrived. It's a mistake that the front-office leader doesn't plan to make again based on his comments at the NFL Scouting Combine.

There isn't much money available right now, so constructing the contracts effectively will be crucial. It's something the Panthers accomplished last offseason with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Morgan and Brandt Tilis must get creative to enhance the defense in the coming days.

Carolina Panthers and Titans reportedly in the mix for standout safety Jevon Holland

Cameron Wolfe from the NFL Network stated after conversations with people around the league that Carolina is in the mix for standout safety Jevon Holland along with the Tennessee Titans. The Miami Dolphins would like to retain the player, but the reporter believes they could be priced out of a deal if the former second-round pick gets between $15-20 million per season on his next deal.

"Jevon Holland is expected to reach free agency. The Dolphins do have interest, but from what I understand, he's going to have a very fruitful market. Talking to people in Indy and through the last few days, he's expected to eclipse $15 million a year and maybe even close to $20 million. That may be something that's a little rich for the Dolphins. A couple of teams — the Titans and the Panthers — I've heard are in the mix for him. So if he does leave, that would leave the Dolphins needing two new safeties." Cameron Wolfe

Top available safety Jevón Holland expected to have a very lucrative free agent market next week.



More on Holland’s free agency, Tyreek Hill & #Dolphins offensive line outlook as they plan for life without star LT Terron Armstead.



For @nflnetwork The Insiders with @RapSheet: pic.twitter.com/nKbJmj6ZPn — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 6, 2025

If it ends up being a straight fight between the Panthers and Titans for Holland, fans should feel confident Morgan will secure his target. The team's improvements over the second half of 2024 are a good selling point. There is newfound stability across the franchise after years of chaos. Young also looks like a potential franchise quarterback capable of great things once the defense meets its end of the bargain.

The Panthers also have an ace up their sleeve. Hunt and Holland know each other well from their time together in Miami. If the player wanted to get a good feel for how things are unfolding in Carolina, giving the stud right guard a call will no doubt provide a glowing recommendation.

Acquiring Holland isn't going to be cheap. But considering the Panthers have only undrafted free agent Demani Richardson under contract in their safety room, drastic action for immediate assistance is required.

And all signs point to Holland being that guy.

