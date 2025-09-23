NFL analyst drops complacency warning on Carolina Panthers' hype surge

Carolina Panthers fans are buzzing after their shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons. And it's been a long time since they've had anything to cheer legitimately.

The mood shifted completely, from pessimism to optimism in the blink of an eye. Maintaining this momentum is the next challenge, but there is a growing sense that brighter days could be ahead, with some winnable games upcoming on the schedule.

It's a positive atmosphere — something head coach Dave Canales always thought was possible. However, this will count for nothing if the Panthers cannot put together a consistent run of results.

Carolina Panthers warned to avoid complacency after Week 3 success

Lou Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone echoed this sentiment in his weekly NFL power rankings. He surged the Panthers up to No. 25, but the analyst thought that it remains a precarious situation unless Carolina proves its competitiveness over an extended period.

"It’s a huge win for the Panthers and the first of the 2025 NFL Season. The bigger story here might simply be just how bad the Atlanta Falcons looked, but a win is a win no matter how it goes down. Carolina needs to see their young QB turn it on, and turn it on rather quickly. The Panthers may also have to begin stacking some wins as well, as the regime that drafted [Bryce] Young is now two years removed from being on the job. A win for the Panthers in Week 3 gives them their first of the 2025 NFL Season. Do they have more in store?" Lou Scataglia

This is a fair reflection of the current situation. Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown said the same after the game. The interior force knows that one win doesn't get you into the playoffs. He even called it fool's gold, challenging his teammates to maintain these high standards as they look to become one of the NFL's surprise packages.

It's a morale-boosting success, but it's just one step forward. The Panthers must move on quickly, focus on the next challenge at hand, and try to get themselves back to .500 with a road victory over the New England Patriots.

Basking in the glory of this divisional triumph is not going to get them very far. Instead, the Panthers should use this as a stepping stone rather than their crowning achievement. That is going to be the message from Canales, and the players must be willing to take things one step at a time.

But if the Panthers perform as they did against the Falcons, another triumph won't be too far behind.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis