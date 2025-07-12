NFL analyst drops shock Panthers trade chip that defies Dan Morgan's blueprint

Cade Mays was cut by the Carolina Panthers last season before injuries brought him back. Now, he's being touted as a potential trade bargaining chip by some NFL analysts.

That's a testament to how well Mays performed when reintroduced to the franchise. Injuries to Austin Corbett and Ikem Ekwonu forced Carolina into drastic action. They plucked the former sixth-round pick off the New York Giants' practice squad and immediately threw him into the starting lineup.

Fans were pessimistic. They'd seen Mays fail to grasp opportunities previously, so their concerns were warranted. But fortunately, he wasn't going to waste what was probably his final chance to impress.

Mays was outstanding. He developed quickly under offensive line coach Joe Gilbert and benefited greatly from the presence of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis alongside him on the interior. The Panthers deservedly kept him around, but they also extended Corbett and Brady Christensen.

NFL analyst names Cade Mays as potential Carolina Panthers trade candidate

That led Enzo Flojo from Clutch Points to wonder whether the Panthers might be able to extract some value for Mays on the trade market at some stage before the 2025 deadline.

"Cade Mays doesn’t scream “top trade chip.” He isn’t a starter, he’s played fewer than 1,000 snaps across three seasons, and he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. However, in today’s NFL, offensive line depth is gold. Mays may quietly be one of Carolina’s most valuable bargaining pieces. The Panthers re-signed veterans Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen this offseason. That likely pushes Mays back into a reserve role. Yes, that might feel like a luxury for Carolina. That said, it could also be a wasted asset. That's especially true with Mays set to hit free agency in 2026." Enzo Flojo

Mays will be fighting it out with Corbett for the starting center spot at training camp. Christensen will likely serve as the swing option capable of playing all five positions well. That's a luxury not many around the league have at their disposal.

The Panthers are not in the business of removing ascending talent. Mays fits into that category now, after all hope seemed lost. It would have to be way above market value for Morgan to even entertain the idea, but even that might not be enough.

Keeping continuity along the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young was paramount. It became an area of strength last season, so having the same linemen in the same scheme is going to be a major positive.

Trading Mays goes against everything Morgan stands for. At the same time, stranger things have happened.

