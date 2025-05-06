NFL analyst flips Panthers script with comeback-fueled projection

Momentum is building around the Carolina Panthers after an eventful offseason on the recruitment front. Just how much they've kept pace with their NFC South counterparts remains to be seen, but things are looking up for a team that's languished among the bottom feeders for too long.

Dan Morgan believes the Panthers are more balanced. He focused on the offense in year one before turning his attention to the defensive side of things this spring. It provided the general manager with the freedom to draft some intriguing pass-catchers for Bryce Young as the quarterback looks to build on his recently acquired momentum.

Fans are expecting a more functional, competitive operation this time around. It won't be easy, but this isn't the strongest division in which they reside.

Analyst offers promising outlook for Carolina Panthers in 2025

Gilberto Manzano from Sports Illustrated provided an encouraging outlook for the Panthers despite placing their roster at No. 3 in the NFC South, with only the New Orleans Saints behind them. However, the analyst acknowledged Ejiro Evero's defense was much improved after some substantial investments.

"The defense still needs work, but the unit could be drastically better with the amount of talent that was added up front, in addition to the return of Derrick Brown, who missed most of last season due to injury. Brown and free agent addition Tershawn Wharton could form a strong duo in the middle of the defensive line. There’s now depth at edge rusher with the draft selections of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen and the signing of Pat Jones II. There are holes in the back of the defense, but the arrival of safety Tre'von Moehrig will make life easier for everyone, including star cornerback Jaycee Horn. " Gilberto Manzano

This is a fair assessment on paper. The Atlanta Falcons (2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1) did enough this offseason to warrant respect. Kellen Moore's arrival as Saints head coach brings intrigue, although their quarterback position remains in flux until Derek Carr's injury severity gets full clarity.

Football isn't played on paper. And the Panthers have nothing to fear as they go in search of a winning record for the first time under David Tepper's ownership.

There is stability. There is scheme continuity on both sides of the football. There is cohesion and an improved culture in the locker room. There is hope Young can finally become the franchise-caliber presence most envisaged when the Panthers have up a king's ransom to take him at No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft.

Everything has to go well, and getting better luck on the health front wouldn't hurt either. If these scenarios come to fruition, the new additions hit the ground running, and the young players all develop sufficiently, the Panthers could easily challenge for the NFC South next season.

It's been a long time since fans could say that with any confidence.

