NFL analyst gives ascending Panthers draft pick veiled praise amid roster revamp

It's not been a great few years for the Carolina Panthers. But on the decade anniversary of their NFC Championship triumph that fell agonizingly short in the Super Bowl, there's hope that the good times could be returning sooner rather than later.

One of the biggest reasons for this optimism centers on the team's offensive line improvements last season. Dan Morgan invested heavily in fortifying the interior protection over his first offseason. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis made a significant difference, which also made everyone around them better.

Ikem Ekwonu was among the most notable improvers. The former first-round pick went through a sophomore slump in 2023 after acknowledging he became complacent. This refocused the left tackle, and some extra magic from offensive line coach Joe Gilbert was enough for a bounce-back campaign.

Ekwonu was a dominant force on running plays and looked much more assured in pass protection. The number of penalties was once again concerning with 12, but his production took a positive step forward overall.

The Panthers will trigger Ekwonu's fifth-year option this offseason before the deadline. That gives them some extra breathing space regarding a new deal, but Morgan is eager to reward those drafted by the Panthers who prove their worth.

Carolina Panthers getting value for money with Ikem Ekwonu in 2025

Just what Ekwonu would command on his next deal is dependent on his production this season. Until then, the Panthers are getting some solid bang for their buck when one considers how much starting left tackles are making around the league.

This was a sentiment echoed by Brad Gagnon from The Bleacher Report. The analyst named Ekwonu as Carolina's most underpaid player heading into the 2025 campaign. However, he didn't exactly have many players to choose from after some severe roster mismanagement in recent years.

"He’s [Ikem Ekwonu] no star and is sort of here by default because Carolina’s roster is so underdeveloped that there aren’t a lot of options. Still, the 2022 first-round pick is just 24 and he’s become a fairly reliable left tackle at a more-than-reasonable rate of just $6.9 million a season." Brad Gagnon

Fairly reliable is better than what Ekwonu got tagged with before the 2024 campaign. He was technically flawed and lacked confidence. Stripping everything back and focusing on scheming around his strengths — coupled with finding a prolific interior left guard to take the pressure off — had the desired effect.

Ekwonu would be wise to avoid the mindset that crept into his approach after flashing promise as a rookie. He cannot take his foot off the gas and think the hard work is done. The North Carolina State graduate has to keep improving, increase his leadership credentials, and rid himself of so many infringements. After that, a lucrative extension might not be too far behind.

What comes next is down to Ekwonu. He silenced his doubters last season and could even become a potential franchise cornerstone piece with additional refinement. And the Panthers retaining every major contributor along the offensive line last season is only going to help his cause.

It's a big campaign for Ekwonu. If the edge protector exceeds expectations, he won't be underpaid for too much longer.

