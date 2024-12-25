NFL analyst identifies perfect free-agent target to bolster Panthers defense

The Carolina Panthers defense has steadily improved as the season's gone on. Their woeful run-stopping is holding them back, but other areas have shown signs of life after a lackluster opening to a campaign once again blighted by significant injuries.

This is no more evident with the team's pass rush. The introduction to the lineup of D.J. Wonnum galvanized everybody. It provided the Panthers with a legitimate option opposite Jadeveon Clowney, who's found life much easier not being the sole focus of opposing protection schemes.

That said, general manager Dan Morgan should not be satisfied. If opportunities arise where the Panthers could potentially strengthen their options, the front-office leader will pull the trigger. This won't please everyone, but Carolina's football operation is being run with no sentiment attached these days.

It's a deep draft class for defensive linemen for Morgan and his staff to analyze. If the Panthers want to acquire someone with more experience, then going down the free agency route is another possibility.

Analyst believes Azeez Ojulari would fit the Carolina Panthers perfectly

This was a topic discussed by Matt Holder from The Bleacher Report. The analyst believes that New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari would be a perfect addition to the ranks. He's also young enough to have his best football ahead of him, which is exactly what the Panthers need for this long-term rebuild.

"While Carolina inked Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum during free agency last spring, the defense has gotten underwhelming production out of them. Also, those two signed just two-year deals, and Clowney will be 32 in February. So, the front office should explore adding a younger pass-rusher to the rotation. [Azeez] Ojulari will be 25 years old in June and has 22 sacks in his career heading into this weekend, including six in 2024 while playing on a deep Giants defensive line." Matt Holder, The Bleacher Report

Ojulari was the subject of trade speculation before the deadline. He's a talented player, but the acquisition of Brian Burns via trade from the Panthers this offseason relegated him to a rotational figure unless injury struck.

The former second-round pick has flashed enough this season to suggest a decent payday could be in the offing. Looking at the Giants' current state, one could forgive Ojulari for wanting a fresh start elsewhere.

New York could place him under the franchise tag, but it seems unlikely. Ojulari wouldn't be short of offers on the market given his production and scope for further improvement in his prime years. That could price the Panthers out unless they make sacrifices to bolster their salary-cap situation before the legal tampering period begins.

It'll be interesting to see how Morgan and others in positions of power approach this offseason's reinforcements. They have glaring holes in almost every position group that must be addressed. Spending wisely is key before attention turns to how Carolina can best utilize its nine draft selections as things stand.

Ojulari will be considered, there's no denying that. Whether the Panthers can tempt the player over other offers — perhaps from teams with better short-term aspirations — is highly debatable.

