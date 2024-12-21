Outrageous defensive stats make Carolina Panthers draft decision simple

Dan Morgan is well stocked with draft picks in 2025. The Carolina Panthers want to build through the college ranks for a more sustainable future. This spring is a good place to start.

Morgan's gotten mixed returns from his first draft class. Xavier Legette remains a work in progress. Jonathon Brooks tore his ACL again. Trevin Wallace and Chau Smith-Wade have flashed, but nothing more. Finding high-impact players capable of making an immediate contribution is essential in Year 2 under the current regime.

The Panthers are projected to have a top-three selection as things stand. That could improve or decrease depending on how Carolina fares in their remaining contests. Considering that quarterbacks tend to get picked off first — especially given the perceived caliber of this year's class overall — Morgan should be able to find a Day 1 starter with Pro Bowl or better upside with his opening choice.

Looking at how Carolina's defense has performed this season, the decision seems pretty simple.

Carolina Panthers must fix the defensive trenches in 2025

Ejiro Evero's unit has been an abomination against the run this season. They are giving up an astonishing 173.0 yards per game on the ground. That's ranked last league-wide. The next worst — the lowly New York Giants — comes in at 143.7 yards per game.

This is completely unacceptable. Losing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson early in the campaign was a blow. But to be this bad for this long — giving up 5.0 yards per carry — is nothing short of disgraceful.

Evero's stubbornness has come in for criticism throughout the season, but he doesn't have the personnel to change anything too drastically. Not even the presence of two top-level performers such as Brown and Thompson changes that.

Want more proof? Check out the run-blocking grades from those who've manned Carolina's defensive front seven according to Pro Football Focus.

A'Shawn Robinson: 52.3

LaBryan Ray: 37.7

Shy Tuttle: 31.8

Jadeveon Clowney: 67.6

D.J. Wonnum: 55.5

D.J. Johnson: 63.7

Trevin Wallace: 46.9

Josey Jewell: 54.3

This won't be going unnoticed by Morgan during his assessments. Bryce Young needs a prolific weapon in the passing game and the temptation to select two-way superstar Travis Hunter is obvious. However, there is one prospect above all else who the Panthers need to focus their attention on during the pre-draft process.

Carolina Panthers must seriously consider drafting Mason Graham

Mason Graham.

The Michigan star is arguably the best interior defensive line prospect since Jalen Carter. Graham is a one-man wrecking crew capable of making a significant impression in all phases. His ability to generate pressure through a unique blend of size, power, and explosiveness is astonishing. This is matched by enough core strength to form a firm base against the run.

This is exactly the sort of long-term difference-maker who could transform Carolina's fortunes in the defensive trenches. Partnering Graham with Brown represents a mouth-watering proposition — one the Panthers should seriously consider despite others worthy of being chosen.

Morgan did an outstanding job of fortifying the offensive line throughout his first offseason at the helm. Giving the defensive line the same courtesy in 2025 is essential.

And make no mistake, Graham ticks all the boxes.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis