Shameful Panthers run defense gets predictably exposed by James Conner

The Carolina Panthers' run defense has been nothing short of abysmal this season. Things didn't get any better against the Arizona Cardinals and star running back James Conner.

Most were anticipating a big afternoon for Conner in this one. Ejiro Evero's defense came into the contest giving up 173.0 yards per game on the ground. They don't have enough talent and the coordinator cannot paper over the significant cracks. It's a dangerous combination that opposing offenses have no trouble exploiting.

Things started pretty well versus the Cardinals. Carolina raced into an early lead thanks in no small part to quarterback Bryce Young's ability to generate yards running the football. But when Arizona put the game in Conner's hands, it didn't take long for the tide to turn.

Conner was his typically physical and explosive self. He took advantage of seams when they arrived, breaking off big yardage and also finding the end zone. The Panthers had no answer and saw their lead almost evaporate entirely at the half-time break.

Carolina Panthers blown away by James Conner in the first half

The former third-round selection accumulated 111 rushing yards and a score from just 12 carries over the opening two quarters. This was a worryingly familiar scenario for the Panthers, who were bullied in the defensive trenches and lacked the required speed at the second level to counteract Conner's threat.

Dan Morgan has to make this his biggest priority regardless of whether Evero stays on or not. The Panthers are missing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown considerably, but he wouldn't be able to do it alone in any case. Better reinforcements are needed. How they arrive is irrelevant.

Whether it's Michigan prospect Mason Graham with Carolina's first-round pick or quality veterans in free agency, the Panthers cannot move forward with this group. They are devoid of confidence and lack NFL-caliber consistency. Teams are actively targeting this discipline as a weak link and having great success along the way.

Conner was this week's beneficiary. A scenario that looked depressingly likely even before a competitive snap was played.

