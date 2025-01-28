NFL analyst offers brutal Xavier Legette assessment in Panthers 2024 re-draft

Xavier Legette's first season was underwhelming. The Carolina Panthers were expecting big things from the physically imposing wide receiver after trading up to secure his services at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He failed to deliver.

Legette wasn't a bust by any stretch of the imagination. The former South Carolina standout flashed promise as a route runner, creating separation and showcasing progress in his ability to overcome press coverage. He's a hard worker who demonstrated tremendous resolve in the face of adversity. That's a solid platform from which to build.

It wasn't perfect. Legette's supposed yards after the catch prowess didn't come to fruition initially. He struggled with drops and the on-field confidence wasn't at the level required. He's not a lost cause, but there is a significant amount of hard work ahead this offseason.

Some fans are regretting the fact Carolina had Ladd McConkey there for the taking. One NFL analyst echoed these sentiments, proclaiming the Panthers took the wrong wideout.

NFL analyst blasts Carolina Panthers' decision to draft Xavier Legette

Gary Davenport from The Bleacher Report commended the Panthers for going up to give Bryce Young another weapon in his 2024 re-draft. He thought the choice should have been Keon Coleman, although the Buffalo Bills pass-catcher didn't exactly set the world alight either.

"It's not surprising that the Panthers traded back into Round 1 last year to grab a wide receiver. Veteran Adam Thielen isn't getting any younger, and quarterback Bryce Young needs a go-to wideout. A long-term No. 1 wideout. The Panthers just picked the wrong guy. Granted, Keon Coleman's first season in Buffalo has been underwhelming—57 targets, 29 receptions, 556 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. But Coleman has all the ingredients to be the No. 1 wideout on the boundary for an NFL team. Over the second half of last season, Young showed some real signs of growth as a passer. Improved receiver play can only help the chances Young's third season is his best." Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report

McConkey went a lot higher than the second round in this re-draft as expected, going No. 23 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hindsight is a wonderful thing to have, but Davenport is not exactly alone in his opinion of Legette.

He's got the athletic attributes needed to be more impactful. Gaining so many reps in a competitive environment in Year 1 of his professional career will help. Legette should also be much healthier next season after dealing with wrist and hamstring complications throughout the campaign.

Hopes remain high that Legette can flourish. He might not ever become a legitimate No. 1 option, but every good team needs dependable complimentary pieces capable of making a difference.

The Panthers have those in place with Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker all locked in for next season. If they can somehow get their hands on a prolific WR1 at some stage, the better Young's chances will be.

This scenario raises urgency for Legette, who's held to a higher standard as a first-round pick. Based on his mentality and will to improve, it would be a shock if he didn't emerge as a productive force as an NFL sophomore.

Anything less has grave consequences attached.

