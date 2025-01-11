Panthers WR Xavier Legette gets dubious distinction after inconsistent 2024

Xavier Legette had high expectations on his shoulders entering the 2024 season. The Carolina Panthers thought highly of the wide receiver following comprehensive assessments. When there was a risk of losing out, general manager Dan Morgan traded up one spot to secure his services.

The Panthers took Legette at No. 32 overall and got a fifth-year option for their trouble. His personable demeanor and work ethic won over teammates and fans alike. There was intrigue about how the wide receiver's physical attributes would be utilized by head coach Dave Canales in Year 1 of his professional career, although a hamstring problem over the summer didn't exactly help his transition.

It was a mixed bag for Legette. Some outstanding moments left reasons for encouragement. Unfortunately for the pass-catcher, some glaring flaws held him back.

Legette suffered injury issues that hindered his ability to generate momentum. The former South Carolina standout struggled to gain yards after the catch. His inability to collect the football in key moments was an ongoing frustration.

It's way too early to be giving up on Legette, especially given the flashes he's demonstrated. However, one could forgive the Panthers for expecting a little more.

Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette names among NFL's most disappointing rookies

This was a sentiment echoed by Ian Van Roy from Sportskeeda, who placed Legette at No. 2 on his list of rookies who disappointed in 2024. The analyst stated that he might not be the savior Carolina had in mind, although he didn't rule out improvements next season if additional development arrives over the summer.

"The Panthers wide receiver was touted as a potential boost for Bryce Young, perhaps going so far as to "fix" him. Instead, he [Xavier Legette] failed to cross the 500-yard mark, despite getting drafted in the first round. He also played 16 games, offering even fewer explanations for the output. Perhaps he can bounce back in 2025." Ian Van Roy, Sportskeeda

Legette's first season was underwhelming overall. He didn't come into the Panthers with much college production to speak of and it showed. Carolina bet on what he could be at the next level rather than any accomplishments with the Gamecocks. And make no mistake, the jury is still out.

The Panthers will give Legette every chance to carve out a significant role for himself next season. This will not stop them from strengthening the wideout room as they look to surround quarterback Bryce Young with everything needed to excel.

One could make a strong case for undrafted free agent Jalen Coker being ahead of Legette right now. If veteran Adam Thielen sticks around and the Panthers manage to land a marquee name in free agency or the trade market, that makes it more difficult.

Legette was credited with seven drops throughout the campaign. No fewer than 385 of his 497 receiving yards were before contact, which matches his struggles upon further examination of the game film. Although disappointing, he's a determined character who'll work exceptionally hard on improving his craft during the offseason.

Hopefully, for the Panthers' sake, it has the desired effect.

