NFL analyst predicts Panthers will stop embarrassing fans after seismic shift

It hasn't been easy being a Carolina Panthers fan in recent years. But one NFL analyst believes the embarrassment typically associated with the franchise is about to end.

Stability and hope replaced dejection and pessimism this offseason. Head coach Dave Canales oversaw improvements from his squad over the second half of 2024 despite having a historically bad defense holding them back. Quarterback Bryce Young's growth after being reinstalled as the team's starter and the impressive additions made throughout general manager Dan Morgan's second recruitment period are other major reasons for encouragement.

The Panthers won't win every game, but they'll be fun to watch in 2025. More importantly, they should also be more competitive when push comes to shove. That was Morgan's biggest objective above all else.

Carolina Panthers are about to show the NFL what they're truly capable of

This was a sentiment echoed by Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz from USA Today. He placed the Panthers in the lower echelons of entertaining teams around the league. However, the analyst also predicted that it won't be the case for much longer.

"No team has embodied NFL anonymity more in recent years than the Panthers, who were the only team held out of prime time in last season's initial schedule release. But not only has the franchise shaken some of the pervasive dysfunction, but it also is giving outsiders a reason to follow along thanks to the resurgence of Bryce Young and a receiving corps on the upswing. Still, the gains here might be incremental." Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

This is a fair assessment. The Panthers were an ongoing laughingstock around the league before Morgan and Canales took charge. They brought back professionalism, purpose, enthusiasm, and respectability almost from the moment they got into the building. Everyone has bought in, and fans are fully behind the project.

David Tepper is, too. The billionaire owner's erratic decision-making was a big reason behind the Panthers' demoralizing freefall to rock bottom. Now, he's bullish about how things are unfolding, which brought an eerie sense of calm to the team's offseason.

What comes next is franchise-defining. The Panthers' progress last time out will count for nothing if they cannot build on it. Any regression is going to damage Morgan's long-term plan considerably. However, there aren't many who believe this scenario will become a reality.

Fans are engaged again. Few blamed those who turned away completely due to disillusionment, but the time to get back on this train has arrived before it's too late.

