NFL analyst reveres Panthers WR Adam Thielen for holding off Father Time

Many fans wondered just what impact Adam Thielen could make for the Carolina Panthers this season. The veteran wide receiver kept Father Time from the door with another vital contribution.

Thielen was force-fed by the Panthers during his first season with the franchise in 2023. Bryce Young had no alternative considering the lack of quality elsewhere in the wide receiver room. Some notable additions and an injection of energy led some to believe that the Pro Bowler would be occupying a diminished role given his advancing years.

Diontae Johnson didn't work out. Xavier Legette endured some growing pains as expected. The tight ends dipped in and out of form. There was no consistent pass-catching presence out of the backfield. With others underperforming, Thielen had to step up into a focal point once again.

While some of Thielen's explosiveness deserted him, he's still one of the best route technicians around. The undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State's hands are exceptional and he's capable of bringing in tough catches effortlessly. His return from injured reserve propelled Young into a different stratosphere.

Adam Thielen named Carolina Panthers' secret superstar in 2024

Just when everyone was ready to write him off, Thielen proved there was life in the old dog yet.

This was a sentiment echoed by Bradley Locker from Pro Football Focus. The analyst named Thielen as the Panthers' secret superstar from the 2024 season. His dependability in the passing game and ability to hold onto Carolina's top receiving spot were big reasons why.

"As the Panthers entered Year 1 of the Dave Canales era with a boatload of new weaponry, few would have expected their top receiver to still be Adam Thielen— but that’s precisely what happened. Thielen’s 76.5 PFF receiving grade and 2.06 yards per route run both were the best among Carolina starters, and he registered only two drops all year. Even at 34, Thielen was Bryce Young’s go-to option and is still an above-average NFL wide receiver." Bradley Locker, PFF

This is no more than Thielen deserves. He was calm amid the chaos. His professionalism and leadership were exactly what the Panthers needed at an important time. His willingness to mentor Legette and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker leaves a lasting legacy Carolina will benefit from long after he's gone.

Just when that'll be remains to be seen.

Thielen has one more year remaining on his deal and is well worth the $8 million salary-cap hit coming his way. Even if the Panthers acquire more weapons for Young — an essential objective from Dan Morgan's perspective in the coming months — the aging player should still have a role to play at 35 years old in his 12th season.

Young needs people he trusts to keep the positive momentum building. Coker and Legette making further strides will help enormously. But with the game on the line or a key play to make, the Heisman Trophy winner depends heavily on Thielen. And the wide receiver almost always delivers.

This could be Thielen's swansong in Carolina and his NFL journey overall. That should provide the motivation needed to go out with a bang.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis