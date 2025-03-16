NFL analyst says quiet part out loud about Carolina Panthers' free-agent approach

The Carolina Panthers needed to be aggressive in pursuit of fixing some glaring holes in free agency. Considering this isn't the biggest market, overpaying to get their desired targets was almost guaranteed.

One NFL analyst thinks Dan Morgan did just that with some risky gambles over his second free agency at the helm.

Nobody thought Morgan was going to sit on his hands this offseason. He watched Carolina's defense put together one of the worst campaigns of all time. The offensive improved over the second half of 2024 once quarterback Bryce Young got his act together, but this roster lacked the required balance to compete.

Morgan made his intentions clear early on. The Panthers missed out on defensive tackle Milton Williams after the New England Patriots swooped late with a financial offer he couldn't refuse. Carolina pivoted quickly, securing reinforcements in the trenches and a prolific presence on the backend with standout safety Tre'von Moehrig.

This puts the Panthers in a better position, on paper at least. Fans are more optimistic about the future, especially with Carolina having so many 2025 NFL Draft selections to further strengthen the ranks. But the team's moves haven't been that well received by the media.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers took some major risks in free agency

Add Kevin Patra from NFL.com to the list of analysts who think the Panthers have taken some heavy risks with the free-agency approach. He also believes the Patriots did a lot better with their perceived overspends as they look to turn the tide under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

"Reinforcements were needed, but my word, did GM Dan Morgan shell out cash this offseason. We knew the Panthers needed to spend to upgrade a woeful defense. But let's put it this way: I like the New England Patriots’ overpays better." Kevin Patra

Everyone has an opinion. But the truth won't be known about Carolina's latest free-agent class until this time next year at the earliest.

Every new addition given decent money by the Panthers needs to contribute. They need to reach expectations and provide upgrades performance-wise. They need to set the tone through exceptional work ethic and leadership. After that, everything else should fall into place.

Morgan is a methodical thinker. He moves with purpose and plans for every eventuality. The front-office leader didn't spend lavish sums for the sake of it. Every signing came with supreme confidence from Carolina's new collaborative approach behind the scenes.

There is still a lot of work ahead. The Panthers need to find an explosive wide receiver for Young. They need another pass-catching tight end despite retaining Tommy Tremble. They could use another versatile defensive piece similar to what Frankie Luvu brought to the table. Perhaps a new change-of-pace running back from the draft to go alongside Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle will be considered too.

It's an encouraging start, but no more than that. But make no mistake, Morgan believes his grand plans for progression are right on track regardless of what the media think about his free-agency mindset.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis