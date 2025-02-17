NFL analyst turns up heat on Panthers GM Dan Morgan with damning draft grade

Dan Morgan got a mixed bag from his first rookie group as Carolina Panthers general manager. One NFL analyst turned up the heat with a damning assessment of his 2024 NFL Draft class.

The Panthers' failings in recent years came from several reasons. Not drafting effectively is one of them. Morgan moved with more professionalism and purpose, but the jury is still out on his opening crop of prospects to emerge from the collegiate ranks.

There doesn't seem to be a genuine superstar among the group based on first impressions. Most of them got extended playing time thanks to injuries and poor performance. That should serve them well moving forward, especially considering the newfound stability across the coaching staff under Dave Canales.

While this is positive, nothing is guaranteed.

Dan Morgan's first Carolina Panthers' draft class gets poor reviews from NFL analyst

Gennaro Filice from NFL.com shone a light on Carolina's first draft class, giving it an overall C grade and placing them No. 27 around the league. The analyst added that the best pieces Morgan managed to find came from undrafted free agency with wide receiver Jalen Coker and safety Demani Richardson.

"Xavier Legette certainly doesn’t lack for raw athleticism, but the receiver struggled to corral the football, most memorably in the near-upset of Philadelphia. Frankly, though, Carolina’s best gift to [Bryce] Young didn’t even come from the draft. Undrafted free-agent signee Jalen Coker proved to be quite a find as a reliable, big-bodied target with route polish. Defensively, Trevin Wallace was pressed into service by Shaq Thompson’s season-ending injury in late September, and the rookie linebacker performed pretty admirably, especially as a coverage player, before hitting injured reserve himself with a shoulder issue. Chau Smith-Wade eventually took over as the team’s starting nickel, but he also finished the season on IR. Like Coker on offense, Demani Richardson was found money on defense, starting five games after going undrafted." Gennaro Filice

This is a reality check for the Panthers. Morgan made some mistakes, but every team does. Those making big decisions don't get the benefit of hindsight. It's about trusting your evaluations and having a plan in place to nurture their talents effectively.

Nobody drafted by the Panthers ended up being a bust. Morgan even got something of seventh-round pick Michael Barrett, who was traded for veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. just before the campaign. Every other rookie flashed enough promise to suggest further improvements will arrive. This is only going to help Canales' chances of mounting an NFC South title challenge in 2025.

Morgan is well-positioned to have a better draft this spring. The Panthers have nine picks at their disposal, including the No. 8 overall selection. There is a desperate need for defensive help. The front-office leader must also bolster offensive line depth and find Bryce Young more capable weapons with long-term upside.

It's not an easy task, but fans are optimistic the Panthers can kick on and find solutions to their problems. Morgan wants to build through the college selection process and supplement any remaining needs in free agency. While his first draft class came with mixed reviews, it was far from a lost cause either.

If Morgan can hit on the majority of his picks in 2025 and the 2024 group demonstrates the right progress, the Panthers will be much more competitive next time around.

