NFL backs the wrong horse with laughable hype for Panthers' bitter rival

The Carolina Panthers' primetime exodus ends during the 2025 season. Dave Canales' squad has one game with the national spotlight glaring at the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 12, which is a small step in the right direction for a franchise that was shunned from the big stage last time around.

That's a positive, but the NFL seems to believe one of Carolina's bitter rivals is going to take a much bigger surge forward when competitive action begins once again.

Despite failing to make the playoffs after lofty offseason expectations in 2024, the Atlanta Falcons have no fewer than five standalone contests next season. Four of those are on primetime, with the team also traveling to Berlin for an international clash versus the Indianapolis Colts for good measure.

Carolina Panthers should use Falcons' over-exposure as source of motivation

One can't help but think the NFL is backing the wrong horse. The Falcons aren't exactly loaded with high-class options. The league is placing its faith firmly on the shoulders of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. after he flashed promise in his three games as a starter.

Penix easily disposed of the lowly New York Giants. He took the Washington Commanders to overtime before Atlanta failed to stop NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Last year's No. 8 pick also performed well versus the Panthers in their regular-season finale, but it wasn't enough to get the better of Bryce Young.

Living up to the NFL's trust brings a different pressure entirely. If the Falcons don't meet their billing, the schedule-makers might not be as willing to put them on primetime in 2026.

The Panthers haven't been completely overlooked this time, and one game is better than the number given to the New Orleans Saints. However, head coach Dave Canales could use this as a source of motivation in pursuit of putting the Falcons in their place.

If Penix hadn't played well during his cameo stretch, the Falcons would have been an afterthought. And nobody could have had any complaints about that.

