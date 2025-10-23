NFL cap expert just spotlighted the Panthers' trade chip nobody expected

The primary focus has been on the Carolina Panthers potentially adding to their roster before the 2025 trade deadline. This team is right on the cusp of making noise, and some sections of the fan base are clamoring for another established piece or two to tip the scales in Dave Canales' favor.

However, one NFL salary-cap expert spotlighted a potential Panthers trade chip that nobody expected.

Michael Ginnitti from Spotrac put together a list of 60 players who could be dealt before the November 4 cut-off point. The Panthers are typically heavily featured, with their season hopes already dwindling by this point in previous years. That's not the case this time around, but one player who made it raised more than a few eyebrows.

Spotrac lists Nick Scott as Carolina Panthers' only trade chip before the 2025 deadline

The player was veteran safety Nick Scott.

A trusted loyalist of Ejiro Evero's from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams, the defensive back got a new one-year deal from the Panthers during the offseason despite failing to meet even modest expectations. Not only this, but Scott also managed to secure a starting role opposite Tre'von Moehrig to the bemusement of fans.

Scott has shown slight improvement after a disastrous start to the campaign. He's become a little more accomplished in coverage, and Evero still believes in his capabilities. It's not perfect, but the Panthers will likely still roll with the former Penn State standout rather than remove him from the equation before the trade deadline.

In an ideal world, Scott would be only a short-term fix. The Panthers have high hopes for fourth-round rookie Lathan Ransom, who's flashed promise but is being brought along gradually. Although Demani Richardson's snaps have diminished this season, he's young enough to show the growth needed to become a key rotational piece in the coming years. And of course, Moehrig is the alpha dog in Carolina's safety unit.

The chances of Carolina trading Scott before the deadline are remote, even if an interested party did come forward. Evero likes him as a solid fit within his defensive concepts. The coordinator is finally starting to build momentum, so disposing of starting players would not sit well with the play-caller. And with four wins in their last five games, selling at the deadline sends the wrong message.

Whether Scott does enough for yet another new deal at season's end is anyone's guess. It could legitimately go either way, but trading him before that time isn't going to happen.