NFL Draft analyst makes bold early prediction for Carolina Panthers' pick
By Dean Jones
One could forgive Carolina Panthers fans for looking ahead once again despite just five games of the 2024 campaign confined to the history books. It's been another arduous season for the franchise, which is languishing at 1-4 with another losing year firmly in their future. Head coach Dave Canales is feeling the pressure, although talk of his removal from the job given the turmoil surrounding the organization previously is ludicrous.
Canales and general manager Dan Morgan have an aligned vision and long-term plan in place. There will be rough waters ahead, so having patience is crucial. That hasn't stopped the team's long-suffering fanbase from turning their attention to the 2025 offseason and which new faces could arrive in Charlotte.
The Panthers aren't exactly the most attractive destination for free agents, so building through the draft is the primary objective. Morgan's done a good job of stockpiling picks in 2025 - Carolina has nine selections currently. Hopefully, the respected talent evaluator can avoid the mistakes made by his predecessors Scott Fitterer and Matt Rhule during his second draft at the helm.
Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Carolina Panthers will draft Travis Hunter at No. 1
One respected draft analyst made a bold early prediction for the Panthers. When asked which team would pick which player at No. 1 overall, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN didn't hesitate. He had Carolina atop the draft once again, selecting two-way weapon Travis Hunter out of Colorado over another quarterback despite Bryce Young's benching after just two games.
"Is there a quarterback out there worth taking right now? You're talking about this new situation in the NFL Are you going to say, "We want the new guy", or do you want to stick with the quarterback you drafted No. 1 overall not that long ago in Bryce Young? Is Bryce Young going to see the field again? He did this past week, right? What's gonna happen with that thing as it plays out this year? We don't know. I guess even if you desperately needed a quarterback and said, "We don't have anybody and we've got to take a quarterback with the first pick", is there a quarterback you'd take?"- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Kiper's got a point. This isn't the strongest quarterback class. Perhaps there will be one of two quality starters to emerge from the rough, but the Panthers are devoid of legitimate talent everywhere you look on their depth chart. They don't have the luxury of settling on a college signal-caller that is not at the top of the team's board. They must take the best player available, and that might be Hunter.
The Colorado prospect is a sensational talent. He's got the scope to be an elite wide receiver and a shutdown cornerback in the pros. Hunter might have to settle on one position given the NFL's violent nature, but Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders believes he can play both ways if used correctly at the next level.
There is a lot of football left. Stocks will rise and fall as the college season progresses. Carolina's needs will change, although the team's most pressing priorities are abundantly clear just a few short weeks into the campaign. These center on edge rusher, cornerback, the defensive line, and consistency at the skill positions.
Just what the Panthers have planned for Young is anyone's guess. That will factor into their plans during Morgan's second offseason. Trading down for a king's ransom if they do get the No. 1 pick is another possibility. But someone with Hunter's undoubted credentials could be a hard proposition to turn down when push comes to shove.