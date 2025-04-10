NFL executive throws fresh doubt on potential Carolina Panthers draft target

The Carolina Panthers have taken a keen interest in the two standout Georgia edge rushers taking their chances in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, that's not to say both don't come with serious risks attached.

Something that an anonymous executive revealed in greater detail regarding Mykel Williams' outlook in the pros.

The Panthers have been enamored with Jalon Walker. Head coach Dave Canales has made no secret of that fact. However, there are growing murmurings about the versatile defensive weapon being off the board by the time Carolina goes on the clock at No. 8 overall.

If this disappointing scenario comes to fruition, the Panthers must pivot accordingly. Williams might be next on their shortlist, although Morgan might take the opportunity to explore trade-down options to acquire more draft wealth for his rebuild.

They'll have actions for most scenarios that will present themselves. Morgan is a meticulous planner who leaves nothing to chance. Fans have trust in this new regime to do the right thing, but the margin for error remains razor-thin.

Potential Carolina Panthers draft target Mykel Williams' outlook questioned

Williams is a talented player. But an anonymous AFC executive speaking to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN highlighted concerns about his subpar college production and less-than-anticipated testing numbers as reasons for pessimism.

"I thought he'd be a better tester than what he is. Film was good, not productive. He's not [former Georgia standout and No. 1 pick] Travon Walker as far as an athlete. At one point I was thinking top 10, or was hoping for that." Anonymous AFC Executive via ESPN

This sort of thing is infuriating. Everyone has an opinion, which is fine. But criticism like this could be put out there for the wrong reasons.

Teams will stop at nothing for prospects of interest to be available when it's their turn to choose. The smoke and mirrors at this time of year are difficult to navigate. What's important for Morgan is trusting his assessments and ignoring the outside noise.

Williams flashed immense promise during his time with the Bulldogs. His explosiveness and bend are outstanding. The prospect is a little raw technically, but it's also worth remembering that he's still just 20 years old.

That makes his ceiling almost limitless with the correct development. Teams are always betting on what players could be rather than what they've already achieved. Williams has a high-end work ethic and emanates from a prestigious college program. The Panthers must be sure if they're planning to take him in the top 10, but it wouldn't be a bad consolation prize if Walker is unavailable.

Time will tell on both fronts. The Panthers couldn't go wrong with either, in all honesty. But there will be others under serious consideration before Carolina makes its final call.

The rumors and hearsay will soon be at an end. Fans should be thankful for that if nothing else.

