Dream-crushing mock draft projection presents nightmare Panthers scenario

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers have taken a keen interest in Jalon Walker throughout their pre-draft assessments. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan have both spoken highly of the prospect. Momentum is building around this being the pick at No. 8 overall.

Whether he'll be around by that point is another matter.

Walker's stock is soaring. The Georgia standout has the size, speed, and versatility that teams are normally looking for. His experience as an off-ball linebacker, edge rusher, and even being dropped back into coverage came to the fore consistently during his time with the Bulldogs, which culminated in winning the prestigious Butkus Award in 2024.

The Panthers have focused their attention on improving defensively this offseason. Morgan recognized his failure in failing to provide Ejiro Evero with the personnel needed to thrive. He's gone a long way to ensure there will be no more excuses for the defensive coordinator next time around.

Most analysts expect the Panthers to allocate their early draft resources on defense. Walker is high on their shortlist, that much is obvious, but there's a growing belief among some respected figures that he could be gone by the time Carolina goes on the clock.

Carolina Panthers should expect nervous wait for Jalon Walker at No. 8 overall

Bruce Feldman from The Athletic was one of them. He thought Walker could end up being taken by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 despite the speculation linking them with running back phenom Ashton Jeanty.

"I know there’s a lot of speculation that Vegas will take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, but Walker, the 2024 Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker, is too tempting to miss out on. His production, explosiveness and character have UGA and opposing coaches gushing. If the Raiders aspire to be like the Philadelphia Eagles, getting a game-wrecking defender from Georgia is a good place to start." Bruce Feldman

This left the Panthers taking edge rusher Mykel Williams, whose production is a little sketchier with injury concerns attached. Morgan will have a plan in place for every eventuality, but it's also a waiting game unless Carolina decides to move up the order (unlikely).

Daniel Jeremiah from NFL.com also recognized Walker's soaring stock. He has the Salisbury native as the No. 5 prospect on his board. That's not by accident, it's based on his film assessments and what he's hearing around the league from scouts and other front-office personnel.

Walker looks like an immediate difference-maker. He's got the physical tools to become a ready-made replacement for Frankie Luvu, who left in 2024 free agency for the Washington Commanders and was greatly missed. But make no mistake, the Panthers are not alone in coveting the player.

One only has to look at the previous Butkus Award winners — everyone from Von Miller and Roquan Smith, to former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly — to see what a measuring stick the honor is for future NFL success. Walker is aiming for similar prosperity in the pros, and Carolina will be hoping he's there for the taking.

Time will tell on that one. But Morgan will be ready for anything.

