NFL expert warns Panthers face daunting run-in that could break 2025 season

Fans are quietly confident that the Carolina Panthers can kick on next season after a promising end to the 2024 campaign. One NFL expert highlighted a potential stumbling block that could derail these hopes significantly.

The Panthers have a decent-looking schedule. They have a chance to start well before things get tougher midway through the campaign. But if head coach Dave Canales' squad builds some early momentum and stays competitive versus some of the league's heavyweights, there's just no telling what they might accomplish when push comes to shove.

Carolina Panthers' 2025 fate could be decided by daunting final three games

John Breech from CBS Sports highlighted part of the schedule that could cause concern. The analyst pointed to Carolina's woeful record against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a reason for pessimism down the stretch. They'll also face the Seattle Seahawks and a reunion with ex-quarterback Sam Darnold, which is another testing challenge that must be navigated effectively.

"The Panthers are 1-8 in their past nine games against the Buccaneers, which isn't good news considering Carolina is going to have to face the Bucs two times in a 14-day span to end the season. Not only do they have to face Tampa in Week 16 and Week 18, but they have a Week 17 game sandwiched in there against the Seahawks. That's three difficult games for a team that hasn't done a very good job of winning difficult games over the past few years." John Breech

Just what the Panthers' record will look like entering the final three games is anyone's guess. Meaningful football in December has been a foreign concept to this franchise since David Tepper became the owner. If Carolina somehow has a shot at attaining a winning record, wild card spot, or perhaps even an NFC South title challenge, that would be the biggest positive imaginable.

The Buccaneers have gotten the better of Carolina in recent years, but who's to say the tide won't turn this time around? And every Panthers fan knows how uncomfortable Darnold is when he's under pressure, despite his improved production with the Minnesota Vikings last time around.

Nothing worth having comes easy. The Panthers have another big mountain to climb next season, but there's growing belief that Canales has his team primed to become one of the league's major surprise packages in 2025.

And if they come through three challenging games at season's end with something to show for it, that could be enough for Canales to reach heights nobody's accomplished since Ron Rivera.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis