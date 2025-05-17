Panthers projected for big 2025 bounce back after aggressive roster reset

There is some significant momentum building around the Carolina Panthers. Fans are approaching the 2025 season with cautious optimism, hoping that the dark days of previous years are firmly behind them en route to a more prosperous future under the new regime.

Dan Morgan's second recruitment period came with widespread praise. The Panthers addressed most of their critical holes, especially on defense. They gave quarterback Bryce Young more weapons in the passing game, improved the running back room, and retained those who helped make the offensive line an area of strength.

There are some problem areas that could hold them back, and the new arrivals must all make an instant impression. Getting a clearer run of good luck on the health front would help greatly, but the pieces are slowly coming together.

Carolina Panthers' offseason improvements given stamp of approval by NFL analyst

Dan Wilkins from The Score agrees. He named the Panthers among the league's most improved teams this offseason. The analyst highlighted the selection of dynamic wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and their defensive focus in free agency as reasons why this once downtrodden franchise is finally on a positive trajectory.

"Carolina entered the offseason with two major needs: a new weapon for Bryce Young, and all the talent they could get on defense. Check and check. Many expected the Panthers to focus on the front seven with the No. 8 overall pick, but Tetairoa McMillan was evidently too good to pass up in that spot. A defense-heavy free-agent haul was more solid than spectacular, but the floor's been raised with a number of starters added to the mix. The Panthers are slowly but surely headed in the right direction." Dan Wilkins

This seems to be the consensus among analysts. However, what's important for the Panthers is putting this newfound momentum to good use when competitive games begin.

Football isn't played on paper. Offseason positivity means nothing if it doesn't translate to wins. Nobody is expecting a miracle run to the Super Bowl for head coach Dave Canales' squad next season, but being more balanced and fundamentally sound should be enough to make a winning record for the first time under David Tepper's ownership realistic.

There's a chance it goes the other way. But for now, optimism is high and expectations are rising.

The Panthers have a chance to emerge from the basement and back to respectability. Seizing it is crucial.

