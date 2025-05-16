NFL analyst reveals nightmare scenario that could doom Panthers for years

For the first time in years, expectations are high for the Carolina Panthers heading into the new campaign. A decent-looking schedule and improvements made to the team's options dictate hope. However, one NFL analyst did not share that opinion.

Carolina's growth over the second half of 2024 was encouraging. Head coach Dave Canales' methods started to bear fruit, and everybody became more enthused. More importantly, quarterback Bryce Young began to show why the Panthers made a daring move to take him No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

They managed all this despite having an abysmal defense that conceded the most single-season points in NFL history. Dan Morgan invested heavily in Ejiro Evero's unit this offseason. Hopefully, these new additions can help turn the tide and provide more balance to Carolina's roster.

Analyst projects slight regression for the Carolina Panthers in 2025

Things are still hanging precariously. Moe Moton from The Bleacher Report remains unconvinced, tipping the Panthers to go 4-13 next season. He also questioned whether Young had a long-term future under center.

"[Bryce] Young will face four playoff teams from the previous season, including the division rival Buccaneers twice. He'll also face the Seattle Seahawks, who won 10 games under defensive-minded head coach Mike Macdonald. Young still has a lot to prove against formidable defenses. The Panthers stumble through head coach Dave Canales' second year, and we're still left wondering if Young is part of their future." Moe Moton

This represents the worst-case scenario in no uncertain terms. There is finally some stability across the Panthers. If they gained one fewer victory than last season with this strength of schedule, that wouldn't be the case for much longer.

It's an almost asinine notion. The Panthers have a nice blend of youth and experience. Momentum is on their side, and there's a refreshingly positive atmosphere in the locker room. A few problem positions could hold them back, but four wins appear below the floor in terms of projections.

Fans are dreaming much bigger. They want the Panthers to strive for their first winning record under David Tepper's ownership. They want Canales to spearhead an NFC South title challenge in Year 2 of his tenure. They want this once-proud organization to be respected and competitive in equal measure.

Those are lofty bars for which to aim. However, there's a growing belief that the Panthers might emerge as the league's surprise package in 2024 if everyone meets expectations and they get a clear run of luck on the injury front.

If these scenarios come to fruition, Moton's prediction will look pretty foolish.

