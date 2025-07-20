NFL insider drops game-changing Bryce Young take that could rewrite his career

Bryce Young is at a career crossroads. The Carolina Panthers saw encouraging growth from the quarterback when he got another starting chance in 2024. But if he cannot build on this newly acquired momentum, his future becomes increasingly murky.

Hopes are high that Young's turnaround can not only be sustained but also increase to a level that propels him into franchise-caliber territory. It's a lot to ask. However, the former No. 1 pick out of Alabama is carrying himself differently these days.

There is a sounder structure around Young in 2025. The Panthers have franchise stability in the leadership spots. The offensive line is back, and other positions on offense have improved. Everything is in position for the Mater Dei High School graduate, so anything less than major progression would be disappointing.

Carolina Panthers could get 4,000 passing yards from Bryce Young in 2025

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN agrees. While the respected insider acknowledged that Young has a ceiling that could prevent him from entering the elite tier of quarterbacks around the league, he thought breaking the 4,000-yard passing milestone was well within the signal-caller's capabilities.

"I’ve got Bryce Young as a sneaky 4,000-yard passer this year. Assuming Carolina gets that running game going, which they plan to, then the throwing windows will be there and Young will deliver. He’s got a ceiling. The size is an issue. I hate to deduce it to that. But when I look at my top 10 list, all those quarterbacks are bigger than him. The top eight are a lot bigger than him. So, how far can he take it, is my question. But the confidence was ultra high later in the year. Dave Canales sensed that. So, they’re going to keep giving him more and more throws." Jeremy Fowler via On3

This would be a massive step in the right direction for Young. One that should alleviate whatever concerns remain among analysts and fans along the way.

The Panthers will rely heavily on the running game, as they should with Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle leading the charge. However, there's nothing to suggest Young cannot get close to 4,000 passing yards if his enhanced supporting cast meets their end of the bargain.

That would get the Panthers a lot closer to NFC South supremacy, although much will depend on whether the defense can become more competitive after embarrassing the franchise last time around. At the very least, it would inspire further confidence in Young's credentials. It might even get him a lucrative contract extension ahead of time.

There's a chance it goes wrong, and Young's success over the second half of 2024 was fleeting. But if he can reach 4,000 passing yards, the doubters will be silenced for good.

