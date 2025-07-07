NFL insider turns up heat on Panthers QB Bryce Young as contract drama builds

Bryce Young has more expectations on his shoulders after coming to life over the second half of 2024. But the Carolina Panthers quarterback remains in a crossroads situation entering Year 3 of his professional career.

The Panthers saw something different in Young once he came back from being benched. There was confidence. There was accuracy. There was an ability to go toe-to-toe with the league's best. His swagger came back in abundance, and Carolina built around the former No. 1 pick accordingly.

There's a completely altered aura around Young these days. He's moving with purpose and conviction in equal measure. He's got the full support of players, fans, and the coaching staff. But unless this same trend continues, the Panthers will only go so far.

Carolina Panthers have a big contract decision looming with Bryce Young

Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk placed Young among his quarterbacks on the hot seat heading into the 2025 campaign. The insider outlined the potential financial ramifications as a reason why the pressure has been turned up on the Alabama product.

"In year three, he needs to continue the growth he showed late in the 2024 season, in order to secure a fourth season, the fifth-year option, and ideally (for him) a second contract." Mike Florio via Yahoo Sports

This isn't exactly breaking news. But for the first time in years, there is legitimate hope that the Panthers have solved their complex riddle at football's most important position.

Young is an intelligent player. He'll know how high the stakes are this season and what could arrive if the performance levels aren't up to the required standard. The Panthers threw their unrivaled support behind the Mater Dei High School graduate, but that will count for nothing if he cannot deliver.

Having his fifth-year option picked up should be the minimum objective for Young. He'll be aiming higher, especially considering a longer-term commitment with more money attached could be in the offing if the production matches.

Young is extension-eligible after this season. If the Panthers are suitably convinced and the team makes the required strides, there's a good chance Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis get him tied down for the foreseeable future.

If not, that might be enough for the Panthers to cut this experiment short ahead of time. That would be nothing short of disastrous for an ambitious franchise looking to get back among the contenders.

Hopefully, it doesn't come to that.

