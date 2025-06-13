Panthers are all in on Bryce Young and the league better be ready

Bryce Young is soaring into 2025 with a newfound swagger. But as everyone connected to the Carolina Panthers knows, that wasn't always the case.

The third-year quarterback earned the nickname the ‘Carolina Reaper’ as Young went on a tear late in the 2024 season. In his last three games, the Heisman Trophy winner accounted for 10 touchdowns and zero turnovers. But the story is much deeper than the numbers.

Tumultuous times gave way to Young’s self-assurance. The quarterback heads into the 2025 season realizing he has weathered a storm others will never confront. It gave the former Alabama standout an unmistakable poise, which has taken a new form this offseason.

Young is newly bold on the practice field, when once he was timid, jawing with one of the most respected defenders on the team, Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn.

After a disappointing start to the season and a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Dave Canales opened his press conference before Week 3 with a shocking revelation. After internal discussions, the team was benching Young.

Carolina Panthers' monumental gamble got the correct response from Bryce Young

General manager Dan Morgan recently went on The Rich Eisen Show to reflect on the lowest moment of the 2024 season.

"Coach [Dave] Canales did a great job making a hard decision. It was a hard decision to bench Bryce [Young] after the second game of the year. Being a first-time head coach, not a lot of guys would do that in that situation. For him to feel that it would be the best thing for Bryce was a great move for him." Dan Morgan

At the time of Young's benching, the news was appalling. Some sources even expected the Panthers to trade the player they now consider a franchise cornerstone. An organization notorious for inconsistency had no glimmer of hope.

Still, Young never lost faith.

To him, navigating the treacherous time was merely a sabbatical. A brief moment in the football timeline for the Panthers' signal caller to take a breath and gather himself.

Perhaps, there is no greater beneficiary than Canales. A decision that could have ended Young’s time in Carolina, turned into a respite for the player to collect his emotions.

After Andy Dalton got injured, Young was thrusted back into the starting lineup and he never looked back. He led the charge for a Panthers offensive attack that got more electric as the season went on.

Whatever the challenge may be in 2025, Young will be more resilient than ever. His tactics for remaining calm in grueling situations have been immortalized in a recent interview with Matthew Roberson of GQ magazine.

For Young, it is mind and it is matter.

Not only does the Panthers quarterback have an emboldened composure, but he also enters the new campaign with an enhanced arsenal of weapons at his disposal. Young has formed a strong bond with promising rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Together, the tandem will look to silence his remaining critics who are dwindling in numbers to begin with.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis