NFL insider makes telling prediction on rumored Carolina Panthers draft darling

Dan Morgan must have a good draft this spring. The Carolina Panthers have nine selections to call upon and several needs to fill. Maximizing the assets at his disposal will make a significant difference in the team's quest to enter the NFC South title discussion in 2025.

And one insider provided the first clue about a potential prospect of interest.

Considering the poor defensive performance from Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024, there's a good chance Carolina's first-round pick will be spent on this side of the football. Morgan didn't do enough to strengthen the defense after losing some key figures last season. Rectifying this issue should be among their biggest priorities when the recruitment period commences.

Nothing should be off the table right now. Needs will change depending on free agency. It's also worth remembering that this is smoke and mirrors season, so everything should be taken with the correct context.

Carolina Panthers would reportedly 'love' to draft Will Johnson

Panthers fans should bear that in mind when digesting a revelation from Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. The long-time insider hinted that Carolina wouldn't mind getting its hands on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. With the cornerback off the board in his mock draft, the choice was Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker.

"The Panthers would love to end up with Will Johnson, but an edge rusher is a need and [Jalon] Walker is a natural fit." Tony Pauline

It's a guessing game at this time of year. Assessments are ongoing and nobody aside from a select few knows which direction the Panthers might be leaning. Morgan isn't in the habit of revealing state secrets, so putting too much weight onto this report is foolish.

Johnson is a tremendous prospect. He has the size, length, and athleticism typically associated with productive cornerbacks at the next level. There's also a lot to like about his production on the biggest stages during his time with the Wolverines.

This also fills a need for the Panthers. Jaycee Horn is a stud who should get paid handsomely ahead of time this offseason. Head coach Dave Canales wants to retain Mike Jackson Sr., but the veteran's projected market value is offputting, to say the least. Chau Smith-Wade showed promise as a rookie, but that shouldn't stop Morgan from pursuing upgrades if the right opportunities present themselves.

It would be surprising if Johnson wasn't on the shortlist along with several others. Morgan is a meticulous planner who leaves nothing to chance. He'll have candidates for every eventuality. That also includes trading down for even more draft capital if the Panthers get an offer they cannot refuse.

Just draft good football players. In an ideal world, they'll come on defense more than offense via the draft. This group is devoid of legitimate starting talent or sufficient depth. Besides Horn and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, there are no foundational pieces to build around.

This is a deep draft class for defensive linemen and edge rushers. The Panthers could fill this need later in the draft and take Johnson at No. 8 overall if Morgan believes it's the right thing to do. But it'll be a waiting game to see if he'll be available when Carolina goes on the clock.

Pairing Horn and Johnson is a mouthwatering proposition. Whether this speculation becomes anything more concrete is debatable.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis