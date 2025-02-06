Mike Jackson Sr. contract projection throws Carolina Panthers' future into doubt

The Carolina Panthers are set for a defensive overhaul this offseason. Before Dan Morgan turns his attention to the recruitment side, the general manager must first decide on the future of his free agents looking for new deals.

Ejiro Evero's unit didn't cover themselves in glory during the campaign. They conceded the most single-season points in NFL history and were the league's worst defense against the run by a considerable margin. Morgan admitted to failing the coordinator with personnel, so expect him to address this as a matter of urgency in the coming months.

Nobody aside from a select few should consider themselves safe. Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown are two cornerstone pieces. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum should be around to assist on the edge. Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace will occupy roles at the defensive second level, but that's about it.

Mike Jackson Sr.'s situation is worth monitoring closely. The veteran cornerback acquitted himself well despite arriving just before the season via trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Considering this cost the Panthers Michael Barrett — a seventh-round pick who was not going to make the 53-man roster — this was a tremendous piece of business.

Jackson was an ever-present in the lineup. He provided consistency opposite Horn on the boundary at an important time. His 13 pass breakups ranked second league-wide according to Pro Football Focus. There were deficiencies against the run, but the former Miami Hurricanes star had far more good than bad associated with his production.

Mike Jackson Sr. contract projection provides caution over Carolina Panthers stay

Head coach Dave Canales outlined his desire to retain Jackson. Morgan and Brandt Tilis will have a price in mind, but the front-office leader stated that the Panthers won't be overpaying for anybody. Not after such a lackluster defensive performance in 2024.

Just how much money Jackson's representatives demand remains to be seen. According to a recent projection from salary-cap guru Spotrac, the defensive back could get somewhere in the region of $7.71 million per year on a three-year, $23.15 million deal. Not exactly expensive, but it's not exactly chump change either.

Keeping some semblance of continuity on defense would be wise. One could also point to Carolina's lack of options aside from Horn as something that might strengthen Jackson's bargaining tools at the negotiating table. If this is the asking price, it could legitimately go either way.

Morgan won't be held to ransom by anybody. Jackson is a good player and a solid pro, but not the type you pay more than the going rate. The Panthers could decide to let him test the market and see what he can find before countering, but that comes with increased risk about the player taking his chances elsewhere.

It's a complex conundrum that Morgan must handle carefully. Jackson's production did enough to warrant a longer-term commitment. But more than $7 million per season seems like a lot for a team not exactly blessed with substantial financial sums right now.

Perhaps some common ground can be reached. That's the ideal scenario for the Panthers. However, it won't stop Morgan from examining upgrades in pursuit of giving Evero's defense a huge lift.

