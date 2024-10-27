NFL insider provides added incentive for Bryce Young before Week 8 start
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young faces a daunting challenge as he looks to maximize his second starting opportunity in Week 8 at the Denver Broncos.
He's coming up against a top-tier defense and will be without two of his top wideouts - Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen - for the clash. This further stacks the deck, but Young needs to play well and prove he can become a long-term option under center.
If Andy Dalton hadn't suffered a thumb injury during an unfortunate car accident, Young would be the backup. The Panthers had to pivot despite head coach Dave Canales showing no real faith in the signal-caller. This is throwing him into the proverbial fire with nothing more than unproven rookies and underperforming pass-catchers lower down the depth chart to depend upon.
Young has to make the best out of a bad situation. Veteran players have rallied around the former Alabama star and Geno Smith provided him with some helpful advice. Just cut it loose and have no regrets was the message. Whether Canales implements a scheme that allows this remains to be seen.
Bryce Young can keep Carolina Panthers QB1 gig with good Week 8 performance
Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network provided some incentive to Young. The respected insider claimed that there's a chance for the Heisman Trophy winner to keep the job if he plays well. He also stated how the player's engagement despite his benching is something that's come in for significant praise behind the scenes.
"[Bryce] Young is back in the lineup in place Andy Dalton, who suffered a minor sprained thumb in a car accident this week. If Young plays up to his talents, there is a real chance for him to continue starting, sources say. Inside the building, Young's engagement has been praised. He'll participate not only in the QB meetings, but also the protection meetings with the offensive linemen. He'll help Dalton with the still shots on the sideline during games. He's been present instead of going to a dark place and sulking. Backup QBs usually do not get practice reps with starters during the week, but Young has been mixed in with the ones, especially during competitive periods, sources say."- Ian Rapoport, NFL Network
Young should know this is a high-stakes situation. It's not an ideal one, but the player must get on with it and try to find a way forward amid the chaos. That could either cement his starting status over the second half of 2024 or see further interest arrive before the upcoming trade deadline.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was taken so high for a reason. Young was a standout in college and also in high school. This is the first time he's had to overcome any genuine adversity. He needs to respond accordingly to stand any chance of improving his fortunes in Carolina or elsewhere.
Canales needs to take the shackles off and let Young play with a sense of freedom. The Panthers are heavy underdogs. They are under-strength on both sides of the football. They've lost six of their first seven games this season. What's the harm in opening things up and seeing how things go?
Opportunity knocks for Young. Whether he can seize it or not is another matter.