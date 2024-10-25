Renaissance poster child offers invaluable advice to Bryce Young before Week 8
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young will be under the glaring microscope once again in Week 8 at the Denver Broncos. The Carolina Panthers are turning to the quarterback after Andy Dalton suffered a sprained thumb during a car accident. Although the circumstances aren't ideal, the former No. 1 overall selection must seize the moment.
All hope seemed lost for Young just a few short days ago. Head coach Dave Canales brushed off every question related to the signal-caller following Carolina's dismal loss at the Washington Commanders. There was more chance of him being traded than seeing the field in a starting capacity again. But things change quickly in the NFL.
Young will be going up versus another top-tier defense in the Broncos. Again, it's not ideal, so improvements need to arrive from the moment he steps onto the field to avoid more confidence diminishing from his teammates entirely.
Geno Smith urges Bryce Young to have no regrets before Week 8 start
The Alabama product received some invaluable advice from the renaissance poster child heading into the clash. Geno Smith, who was down and out before galvanizing his career under Canales with the Seattle Seahawks, urged Young to cut it loose, prepare the right away, and have no regrets during an appearance on the Up and Adams Show.
"Got out there and cut it loose, you know, and have no regrets. The thing about getting opportunities is that you don't know when the next one's going to come. So when you've got the opportunity, you've got to take the bull by the horns. Take it and run with it. Bryce [Young] is a player who's done so many great things in life, he should be confident and he'll be ready for this moment. Prepare as hard as you can and work hard throughout the week. Preparation is going to lead into the game. And once you get out onto the field; trust your eyes, trust your feet, and just cut it loose."- Geno Smith via X
If this doesn't go well and Dalton is ready to go against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, the Heisman Trophy winner will be back on the bench. Young needs to leave everything out on the field. If it isn't good enough, at least the player will know he couldn't have done any more.
Canales lost faith in this project early in his head coaching tenure. Benching Young after two games saved the locker room but fractured this relationship past the point of no return. This is likely the final opportunity to turn his career in Carolina around. Playing carefree and trusting what got him this far is the only way things will improve.
The Broncos' vaunted defensive unit won't be doing Young any favors. They can create pressure with ruthless efficiency. They are a stout asset against the run and boast a prolific pass defense that might be welcoming back All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II this weekend. Coupled with the quarterback's confidence issues, it's not hard to see where the complications could emerge.
Someone should show Young this advice from Smith. He's been to rock bottom and almost cast aside entirely before rising from the ashes. He knows better than most what the second-year pro is going through. He was there himself once upon a time.
All Young can do is be confident and believe in himself. Everything else is out of his hands.