NFL schedule confirms Jonathan Mingo’s big day to drop passes vs. Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will welcome back one of their many draft busts during the 2025 season. Fans will be relieved to see Jonathan Mingo drop passes for someone else when the Dallas Cowboys come to town.

Carolina's eagerly anticipated clash against the Cowboys will take place in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium. The stands are probably going to be filled with visiting fans, as is the norm whenever Dallas visits Charlotte. This game will also have special significance for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, whose time with the franchise was cut short way ahead of time.

Carolina Panthers won't fear Jonathan Mingo when the Cowboys come to town

Big things were expected from Mingo. The Panthers saw enough in the former Ole Miss standout to take him No. 39 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He came highly recommended, with team legend Steve Smith Sr. putting his stamp of approval on the prospect. He even reportedly phoned team owner David Tepper with a personal recommendation just moments before Carolina went on the clock in Round 2.

It didn't go according to plan. Mingo got countless opportunities to impress and couldn't capitalize on them. His route running was abysmal, and there were serious concentration issues that caused endless complications. When a new regime came into the fold, it didn't take long for the player to fall out of favor.

Dan Morgan had seen enough, trading Mingo to the Cowboys before the 2024 deadline. The fact he received a fourth-round pick as compensation — and it was seen as a heist — was a damning indictment of his contribution in Carolina.

Just how much Mingo will feature is anyone's guess. The Cowboys have All-Pro pass-catcher CeeDee Lamb leading the charge. They also acquired George Pickens via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Making the roster will be his primary objective, but he'll be way down the pecking order to start the campaign.

Nobody associated with the Panthers will be trembling with fear when Mingo descends on the place he once called home. His presence on the field should have the opposite effect.

