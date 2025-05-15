NFL schedule gives top Panthers signing agonizing wait to torch old employers

The Carolina Panthers made some impressive additions throughout general manager Dan Morgan's second recruitment period at the helm. None could be more important than nose tackle Bobby Brown III when it's all said and done.

Unfortunately for the imposing defensive lineman, he faces an agonizing wait before showing his old employers exactly what they're missing.

The Panthers moved swiftly to secure Brown's services when the legal tampering window began. They made him an offer that the Los Angeles Rams were unwilling to match. And the NFL's schedule-makers provided the player with an immediate opportunity to make them pay for their lack of belief.

Carolina Panthers DL Bobby Brown III will be out for revenge against the Rams

Carolina will welcome the Rams to Bank of America Stadium in Week 13. Brown must have circled this date on his calendar almost immediately. After all, it's the team that drafted him at No. 117 overall in 2021 and turned him into an accomplished starter.

Fans have been clamoring for the Panthers to sign a legitimate nose tackle ever since Ejiro Evero switched to a 3-4 base defensive front. Those pleas fell on deaf ears over his first two seasons, but the chance to land someone with Brown's ability was too tempting to ignore.

The Rams have enough on their defensive front to compensate for his departure. It probably stung not to get another deal from the Rams, but linking back up with Evero presented an enticing proposition that should also enable a smooth transition.

Good things come to those who wait. The Rams will provide Carolina with a stern test, there's no getting away from that. But having some extra motivation from the team's defensive line anchor is only going to help their cause.

That's not restricted to one game, either. If Brown can provide a solid base and absorb blocks consistently enough for others on the front seven to do damage, that has the scope to completely transform the Panthers' historically bad defensive fortunes.

Brown might be treating this like any other game right now. But make no mistake, that won't be the case when it arrives.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis