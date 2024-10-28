NFL writer makes compelling case for Carolina Panthers to trade Jaycee Horn
By Dean Jones
Plans change quickly in the NFL. Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan claimed his project was a retool rather than a rebuild. But after a 1-7 start to the season and morale lower than it has ever been among the fanbase, the new front-office leader might want to rethink the way he's going about his business.
There is still time. Morgan has a little over a week before the 2024 trade deadline. Any incomings are out of the question in the team's current state. Selling assets to strengthen Carolina's position when the upcoming offseason arrives is essential.
Morgan cannot - and won't - just give players away. He'll have some candidates in mind and there is reported interest from elsewhere. Finding the right balance is key, but all signs point to the Panthers being open for business looking at how things have unfolded under new head coach Dave Canales so far.
Most of the speculation is centering on aging players who are out of contract in the not-too-distant future. Jonathan Mingo is another being touted for a move, although what the Panthers could get for the former second-round pick is anyone's guess following his lackluster career start.
Carolina Panthers trading Jaycee Horn makes no sense
Conor Orr from Sports Illustrated had someone bigger in mind. When discussing who the Panthers could put up for auction before the trade deadline, the writer focused his attention on cornerback Jaycee Horn if Morgan wants to get something substantial back in return.
"Another name to watch there? Cornerback Jaycee Horn. The top-10 pick in 2021 is another possible candidate to move. I would assume more eyes are on the likes of Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen and Bryce Young, but Horn is entering the final year of his rookie contract [in 2025] and is an affordable late-season add for a competitive team that needs help in the secondary. Horn is a great run defender and is capable in coverage. I see two advantages here: Horn could bloom with more talented players around him and Ejiro Evero, his defensive coordinator, has a lot of respect (and copycats) around the league. My guess is that there are teams out there with similar setups schematically to make him comfortable right away. "- Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated
Orr isn't the first to wonder if the Panthers would be receptive to trading Horn. But it's not something Morgan should seriously entertain unless it's a whopping offer involving multiple high-end picks.
Horn is one of the few players performing to offseason expectations this season. He's locking up one side of the field with relative comfort and is also proving his health. This is the sort of player who should be extended, not cast aside to the highest bidder.
It's the time of year for speculation. The Panthers are getting more of that than most following their woeful opening to the campaign. Morgan must not get overwhelmed as the calls come in. Staying on an even keel and making decisions that benefit the team must be accomplished in pursuit of fixing this ungodly mess.
Trading Horn - arguably the only elite player on defense Carolina has without Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown - sends the wrong message. Extending the cornerback, especially if his good run of luck on the fitness front continues, sends the right one.
It's that simple.