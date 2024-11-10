NY Giants vs. Carolina Panthers odds and prop bets for Week 10 game
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are in Germany for an international game against the New York Giants. Fans have thoroughly enjoyed the festivities leading up to the contest. But for head coach Dave Canales and his players, this represents nothing more than a business trip.
Getting a break from the typical routine should help. Things can become mundane at this stage of the season, especially for struggling teams with nothing much to play for. The Panthers are also coming off their second victory of the campaign and go up versus a Giants team going nowhere fast themselves.
Couple this with the fact Carolina is getting some influential figures back from injury - including the potential inclusion of rookie running back Jonathon Brooks - and it's not hard to see why there is a quiet sense of confidence among the fanbase leading up to this one.
Whether it's enough for another triumph before the bye week is another matter.
NY Giants vs. Carolina Panthers odds for Week 10
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 6.5-point underdogs against the Giants at the Allianz Arena in Germany. This is available at -110 depending on which side of the line you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone wishing to wager the Panthers' money line can get odds of +240 currently (bet $100 to win $240). The Giants are favored to emerge victorious despite their woeful run of recent results at -295 (bet $295 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting the most entertaining contest in Munich with the over/under set at 40.5 points for the game.
- Over 40.5 points: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
- Under 40.5 points: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bryce Young prop bets
After another encouraging performance in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Bryce Young got the nod to start once again. This was the right call with the Panthers playing for nothing other than pride, although Canales remained adamant this was a week-to-week assessment.
Young won't have it easy versus a stout Giants defensive front. The Giants are heavily reliant on Dexter Lawrence II, Azeez Olujari, and former Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns. Negating this threat is the best way to gain yards through the air.
The former Alabama star's over/under for passing yards in Week 10 is 182.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Young's passing completion target is set at 17.5 from 28.5 attempts. His over/under for touchdown passes is 0.5.
- Over 0.5 passing touchdowns: -168 (bet $168 to win $100)
- Under 0.5 passing touchdowns: +128 (bet $100 to win $128)
Carolina Panthers receiving yards over/under marks for Week 10
- Xavier Legette - 39.5
- Jalen Coker - 32.5
- David Moore - 24.5
- Ja'Tavion Sanders - 22.5
- Chuba Hubbard - 12.5
Carolina Panthers rushing yards over/under marks for Week 10
- Chuba Hubbard - 65.5
- Bryce Young - 9.5