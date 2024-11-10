How to listen to NY Giants vs. Panthers NFL Week 10 game on the radio
By Dean Jones
Everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers who made the trip to foreign shores has been reveling in the German festivities this week. But for head coach Dave Canales and his players, this is just another football game to win.
The Panthers could rack up their second-straight victory in Week 10. They should have improved confidence after digging deep to beat the New Orleans Saints last time out, which came with odd reactions from their players on social media in the immediate aftermath, the firing of head coach Dennis Allen, and trading star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders.
Former players, fans, and team owner David Tepper have been soaking up the Munich hospitality over the past few days. Carolina's international contest versus the New York Giants represents an opportunity for this group to prove they are heading in the right direction following a turbulent start in their only stand-alone game of 2024.
It won't be easy, especially against a vaunted defensive front that includes former Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns. However, it's a fixture they can win before heading off on their long-awaited bye week.
Carolina is getting healthier, which is promising. Veteran free-agent signing D.J. Wonnum is expected to make his debut after the edge rusher finally recovered from his torn quad and blood clots. There's also a good chance second-round rookie running back Jonathon Brooks will be active for the first time after a year on the shelf with a torn ACL.
Jordan Fuller is set to take his place on the safety rotation after being officially activated. Whether this comes at the expense of in-form undrafted free agent Demani Richardson remains to be seen. This dynamic will be something to monitor closely as the game unfolds.
It's an early start for Panthers fans who didn't make the trip. Football with breakfast is never a bad thing. Hopefully, Canales has his team ready and they can attain a third victory of the season before their extended rest period.
NY Giants vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Time: 9.30 a.m. ET
- Venue: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)
How to listen to NY Giants vs. Carolina Panthers on the radio
Anyone unable to view the game - or doesn't want to get out of bed before it's essential - can also listen to today's Panthers game on the radio.
The Carolina Panthers Radio Network has you covered. They will be kicking off their pre-game coverage at 6.30 a.m. ET, and are scheduled to have one hour of post-game coverage once the international encounter concludes.
Anish Shroff will be marshaling proceedings as the play-by-play announcer. Panthers royalty will be in the booth to assist with expert analysis, with former quarterback Jake Delhomme and perennial All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly - who could be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee next year - running the rule over events as they happen.
Sharon Thorsland is on the sideline, keeping everyone up to date with developments and injury issues throughout.
The game will also be broadcast on 99.7 FM The Fox, which is the flagship radio station for the Panthers in 2024. Affiliate channels can be found here.